Fort Lauderdale’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from SaaS to medical devices to retail. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: BetterTracker (by Channel Program)

BetterTracker (by Channel Program) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$150,000 OTE, no commission cap

This is a closing role selling an AI-powered FinTech SaaS platform to businesses and MSPs. Leads and meetings are provided; you own the deal from first touch to signature and get strong upside plus 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and bonuses.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL territory

Type: Full-time, clinical/MedTech sales (commission)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll sell surgical wound closure solutions in hospitals and ORs, managing a defined territory and key physician relationships. Great fit if you have 1+ year in medical/pharma/biotech sales, a bachelor’s degree, and want to grow with a major global healthcare brand.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (remote)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)

For licensed real estate agents who want to earn on the mortgage side of their existing deals. You keep your real estate business and add mortgage licensing, with training, a national team, and access to 50+ lenders to build a second revenue stream.

Employer: Marcus & Millichap

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.84 – $33.65 per hour

This role is half PR support, half social media production for regional marketing teams. You’ll draft press releases, manage approvals, schedule posts, and keep workflows on track, with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Miami water and air

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Listed as full-time (part-time in title; check with employer)

Listed as full-time (part-time in title; check with employer) Pay: $40K–$90K (salary/commission/bonus)

Work inside big-box retail locations, chatting with shoppers about water quality and booking free in-home tests. Good for outgoing people who want immediate start, commission upside, and growth potential.

Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

Location: 1901 W. Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + bonus + long-term incentives)

Lead a mid-to-large team of logistics sales reps in a fast-paced, 24/7 industry. Comes with relocation options, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement up to $5,000/year, and strong promotion potential.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—good sales and marketing roles in Fort Lauderdale tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.