undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Lauderdale
📣 Fort Lauderdale Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths
12 days ago
Fort Lauderdale’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from SaaS to medical devices to retail. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s real money on the table.
Software Sales Representative (SaaS)
- Employer: BetterTracker (by Channel Program)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$150,000 OTE, no commission cap
This is a closing role selling an AI-powered FinTech SaaS platform to businesses and MSPs. Leads and meetings are provided; you own the deal from first touch to signature and get strong upside plus 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and bonuses.
Account Executive – Wound Closure (MedTech Surgery)
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL territory
- Type: Full-time, clinical/MedTech sales (commission)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll sell surgical wound closure solutions in hospitals and ORs, managing a defined territory and key physician relationships. Great fit if you have 1+ year in medical/pharma/biotech sales, a bachelor’s degree, and want to grow with a major global healthcare brand.
Real Estate Agent – Add a Second Income Stream With Your License
- Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (remote)
- Type: Full-time, 100% commission
- Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)
For licensed real estate agents who want to earn on the mortgage side of their existing deals. You keep your real estate business and add mortgage licensing, with training, a national team, and access to 50+ lenders to build a second revenue stream.
Marketing Specialist – PR & Social Media
- Employer: Marcus & Millichap
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.84 – $33.65 per hour
This role is half PR support, half social media production for regional marketing teams. You’ll draft press releases, manage approvals, schedule posts, and keep workflows on track, with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and more.
Retail Marketing Associate – Big Box Stores
- Employer: Miami water and air
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Listed as full-time (part-time in title; check with employer)
- Pay: $40K–$90K (salary/commission/bonus)
Work inside big-box retail locations, chatting with shoppers about water quality and booking free in-home tests. Good for outgoing people who want immediate start, commission upside, and growth potential.
Sales Manager – Logistics
- Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)
- Location: 1901 W. Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base + bonus + long-term incentives)
Lead a mid-to-large team of logistics sales reps in a fast-paced, 24/7 industry. Comes with relocation options, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement up to $5,000/year, and strong promotion potential.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—good sales and marketing roles in Fort Lauderdale tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1