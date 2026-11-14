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🏭 Fort Lauderdale Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fort Lauderdale’s industrial side is busy right now, with hands-on roles for people who like staying active and working on real products. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and on-site work.
Test Technician
- Employer: Redbock – an NES Fircroft company
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (on-site, medical device facility)
- Type: Contract, full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8–5)
Work on advanced medical device systems doing integration and quality testing. Good fit if you like hands-on mechanical work, detailed documentation, and teaming with engineers in a clean, technical environment.
Warehouse Worker
- Employer: Alkali Scientific
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, no weekends
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible schedule, employee discount, parental leave, and more
Clean, tidy warehouse in the biotech supply space. You’ll do order picking, stocking, boxing, and shipping with paid training and room to grow in a small, team-focused company.
Warehouse Associate – Washroom Operator
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time, temporary
- Shift: 1st shift
Support the rental division by loading/unloading garments and bulk products into industrial washers and dryers, and keeping equipment running smoothly. This is a fast-paced, physical role with lots of movement, steady hours, and a clear process for training and evaluation.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time in this area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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