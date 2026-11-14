Fort Lauderdale’s industrial side is busy right now, with hands-on roles for people who like staying active and working on real products. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and on-site work.

Employer: Redbock – an NES Fircroft company

Redbock – an NES Fircroft company Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (on-site, medical device facility)

(on-site, medical device facility) Type: Contract, full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8–5)

Work on advanced medical device systems doing integration and quality testing. Good fit if you like hands-on mechanical work, detailed documentation, and teaming with engineers in a clean, technical environment.

Employer: Alkali Scientific

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, no weekends

Benefits: 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible schedule, employee discount, parental leave, and more

Clean, tidy warehouse in the biotech supply space. You’ll do order picking, stocking, boxing, and shipping with paid training and room to grow in a small, team-focused company.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, temporary

Shift: 1st shift

Support the rental division by loading/unloading garments and bulk products into industrial washers and dryers, and keeping equipment running smoothly. This is a fast-paced, physical role with lots of movement, steady hours, and a clear process for training and evaluation.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.