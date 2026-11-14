Fort Lauderdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital systems to home care and med spas. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Florida – Neurological Institute

Cleveland Clinic Florida – Neurological Institute Location: Weston / Fort Lauderdale area, FL

Weston / Type: Full-time, physician

Salary: Not listed

Join a nationally recognized cancer program treating complex brain and CNS tumors in a fully multidisciplinary setting. Ideal if you’re fellowship-trained in neuro-oncology and want academic medicine, research options, and program-building in South Florida.

Employer: Hayes Locums

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (1 day/week remote after training)

(1 day/week remote after training) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $26.58/hr (~$55,286/year) + monthly performance incentives

Support hospital privileging and credentialing for physicians nationwide—great if you’re detail-oriented and want to grow in healthcare operations. Monday–Friday, office-based role with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong professional development.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Plantation / Fort Lauderdale area, FL

Plantation / Type: Full-time RN

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards + 401k match)

Day-shift, Monday–Friday role training patients to do dialysis at home—no weekends or holidays. DaVita will train you in HHD; perfect for RNs who like education, autonomy, and building long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Broward Health Physician Group

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time RN (ambulatory clinic)

Salary: Not listed

Provide outpatient nursing care in a physician office setting—meds, treatments, vitals, and assisting with exams. Requires RN license, BLS, and 1+ year of experience; good fit if you want steady hours outside the hospital.

Employer: God's Bless Home Health

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Part-time, in-person

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM (16 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00/hr

Live-in style weekend role helping clients with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Great for certified HHAs who want a steady weekend shift and enjoy one-on-one care.

Employer: Wellness MD Group

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid)

Type: Contract, 2–10 hrs/week

Pay: $300–$400/hr

Serve as supervising physician for an aesthetics and wellness practice (injectables, lasers, IV therapy). Designed for FL-licensed dermatology or plastic surgery physicians seeking high-level oversight work with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Tenet Physician Resources

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time CMA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: $2,500 sign-on (new hires)

Work closely with physicians in an orthopedic and spine practice—vitals, triage, EKGs, phlebotomy, and patient education. Requires accredited MA program or 3 years’ experience, MA certification (within 90 days), and current BLS.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time pharmacist

Salary Range: $60.90–$82.30/hr

Retail pharmacist role with immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling, plus strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition/loan support. Great if you want a patient-facing pharmacy job with clear growth paths into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.