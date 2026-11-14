Fort Lauderdale’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—beachfront resorts, luxury brands, and local favorites are all hiring. If you like fast-paced service, sunshine, and tips, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: OTHER (tipped)

OTHER (tipped) Pay: Tipped position (fine dining)

Join a classic steakhouse with structured training, career growth, employee discounts, PTO, and multiple benefit plans. Great fit if you have 1+ year fine dining experience and love a polished, fast-paced room.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive with bonus opportunities (no exact range listed)

Run a single store with 3+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth into higher management. Good for leaders open to working a flexible schedule and possibly moving within 50 miles.

Employer: Pier Sixty-Six Resort

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

High-volume cook role at a luxury waterfront resort with 12 restaurants and lounges. Offers competitive wages, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, complimentary meals, and room nights plus strong growth potential in a big culinary team.

Employer: OWL Services

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (travel throughout Florida)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (travel throughout Florida) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Service and install coffee machines, fountain systems, ice machines, ovens, and refrigeration in the field. Includes company vehicle, phone, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, health benefits, and world-class paid training—great if you’re mechanically minded and like working independently.

Employer: Marriott International – The Ritz-Carlton

Location: 1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL

1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time, Non-management

Cook in a luxury beachfront property, handling hot and cold prep, specials, and station setup. Ideal for cooks with 2+ years’ experience who want the backing of a global brand and clear standards.

Employer: Marriott International – Harbor Beach Resort & Spa

Location: 3030 Holiday Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL

3030 Holiday Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time, Non-management

Train through the Rouxbe online cooking school while working in a resort kitchen. Great for cooks with 1+ year experience who want formal training, steady hours, and growth within Marriott/JW Marriott.

Employer: JOE & THE JUICE

Location: Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour + tips, health insurance, paid sick leave, employee discount

High-energy café role where music is loud and the bar is your stage. Good for social, upbeat folks who want a clear internal career path and a fun, fast-paced environment.

Employer: Marriott International – The Ritz-Carlton

Location: 1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL

1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time, Management

Pay Range: $25.77 – $28.37/hour, bonus eligible

Entry-level management over housekeeping, recreation, laundry, and guest services. Great step up if you have hotel/guest services experience and want leadership experience with a luxury brand.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Beach House Fort Lauderdale, a Hilton Resort

Beach House Fort Lauderdale, a Hilton Resort Type: Full-time

Oversee recreation operations, pool and water activities, kids’ programs, and special events. Comes with Hilton’s strong benefits, travel discounts, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health coverage—ideal for leaders who love guest-facing fun.

Employer: Runway 84 (listed via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd)

(listed via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $1,000+/week ($7.98/hr + tips)

Iconic Italian-American supper club seeking experienced runners for high-volume, high-tip service. Perfect if you have 2+ years in busy restaurants and like a stylish, fast-paced dining room.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Part-time

Daytime-only kitchen job—no night shifts ever. Offers health benefits (for eligible staff), 401(k), PTO, meal discounts, tuition help, and access to the Calm app, ideal if you want work–life balance and a breakfast/brunch vibe.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality – Fort Lauderdale Marriott North

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour + 18% gratuity

Make Starbucks drinks inside a Marriott hotel, with steady morning shifts, tips, and benefits potential. Good for coffee lovers who like a hotel environment and guest interaction.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Beach House Fort Lauderdale, FL

Beach House Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

Support a fun, busy pool area—setting up chairs and umbrellas, handling towels, and keeping things spotless. Comes with Hilton’s travel perks, PTO, health benefits, and retirement plans; great if you enjoy working outdoors.

Employer: Boucher Brothers

Location: Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL

Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $15 – $26/hour (base + tips)

Set up chairs, umbrellas, cabanas, and towel stations right on the sand. Offers weekly pay, tips, flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, free lunch/parking at some sites, and watersports discounts.

Employer: Marriott International – JW Marriott

Location: 3030 Holiday Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL

3030 Holiday Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Part-time, Non-management

Support the restaurant team by running food, resetting tables, and keeping service areas stocked. Good entry point into luxury hotels with on-the-job training and room to grow.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

Lead housekeeping quality checks—inspect rooms, coach room attendants, and coordinate with the front desk. Nice fit if you’re detail-focused and want a hands-on leadership role in hotel operations.

Employer: Encore Salon

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: $10 – $20/hour

Local salon seeking a licensed cosmetologist (hair + nails). Simple, in-person role with daytime shifts—call the owner directly (Sal – 954-564-3222) to learn more.

Employer: Runway 84 (listed via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd)

(listed via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $2,000+/week ($7.98/hr + tips)

High-end supper club server role for pros with 5+ years in high-volume restaurants. Expect big tip potential, a stylish crowd, and the need for strong menu and wine knowledge.

Employer: Runway 84 (listed via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd)

(listed via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $2,000+/week ($7.98/hr + tips)

Craft cocktails and serve a busy bar in a renovated, iconic Italian-American supper club. Best for bartenders with 5+ years’ high-volume experience who love classic style and serious cocktail standards.

Employer: Specialty Restaurants

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Type: Full-time

Lead all culinary operations for Sweetwaters, including restaurant and banquets, with industry-leading compensation plus bonus, health plans, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holidays, and education assistance. A fit for seasoned chefs with upscale, high-volume and events experience.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fort Lauderdale hospitality roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.