undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Lauderdale
🍽️ Multiple Fort Lauderdale Hospitality Jobs, Some Paying $2,000+/Week
12 days ago
Fort Lauderdale’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—beachfront resorts, luxury brands, and local favorites are all hiring. If you like fast-paced service, sunshine, and tips, this week’s list is strong.
Server (Upscale / Fine Dining)
- Employer: Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: OTHER (tipped)
- Pay: Tipped position (fine dining)
Join a classic steakhouse with structured training, career growth, employee discounts, PTO, and multiple benefit plans. Great fit if you have 1+ year fine dining experience and love a polished, fast-paced room.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive with bonus opportunities (no exact range listed)
Run a single store with 3+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth into higher management. Good for leaders open to working a flexible schedule and possibly moving within 50 miles.
Pelican Landing Cook I
- Employer: Pier Sixty-Six Resort
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
High-volume cook role at a luxury waterfront resort with 12 restaurants and lounges. Offers competitive wages, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, complimentary meals, and room nights plus strong growth potential in a big culinary team.
Food and Beverage Technician
- Employer: OWL Services
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (travel throughout Florida)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience
Service and install coffee machines, fountain systems, ice machines, ovens, and refrigeration in the field. Includes company vehicle, phone, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, health benefits, and world-class paid training—great if you’re mechanically minded and like working independently.
Restaurant Cook III
- Employer: Marriott International – The Ritz-Carlton
- Location: 1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time, Non-management
Cook in a luxury beachfront property, handling hot and cold prep, specials, and station setup. Ideal for cooks with 2+ years’ experience who want the backing of a global brand and clear standards.
Cook
- Employer: Marriott International – Harbor Beach Resort & Spa
- Location: 3030 Holiday Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time, Non-management
Train through the Rouxbe online cooking school while working in a resort kitchen. Great for cooks with 1+ year experience who want formal training, steady hours, and growth within Marriott/JW Marriott.
Barista / Team Member – Las Olas
- Employer: JOE & THE JUICE
- Location: Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16/hour + tips, health insurance, paid sick leave, employee discount
High-energy café role where music is loud and the bar is your stage. Good for social, upbeat folks who want a clear internal career path and a fun, fast-paced environment.
Assistant Manager – Room Operations
- Employer: Marriott International – The Ritz-Carlton
- Location: 1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time, Management
- Pay Range: $25.77 – $28.37/hour, bonus eligible
Entry-level management over housekeeping, recreation, laundry, and guest services. Great step up if you have hotel/guest services experience and want leadership experience with a luxury brand.
Recreation and Spa Manager – Beach House Fort Lauderdale
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Beach House Fort Lauderdale, a Hilton Resort
- Type: Full-time
Oversee recreation operations, pool and water activities, kids’ programs, and special events. Comes with Hilton’s strong benefits, travel discounts, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health coverage—ideal for leaders who love guest-facing fun.
Food Runner (earn up to $1,000/wk)
- Employer: Runway 84 (listed via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $1,000+/week ($7.98/hr + tips)
Iconic Italian-American supper club seeking experienced runners for high-volume, high-tip service. Perfect if you have 2+ years in busy restaurants and like a stylish, fast-paced dining room.
Cook
- Employer: First Watch
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Part-time
Daytime-only kitchen job—no night shifts ever. Offers health benefits (for eligible staff), 401(k), PTO, meal discounts, tuition help, and access to the Calm app, ideal if you want work–life balance and a breakfast/brunch vibe.
Barista – Marriott Starbucks Outlet (PT)
- Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality – Fort Lauderdale Marriott North
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15/hour + 18% gratuity
Make Starbucks drinks inside a Marriott hotel, with steady morning shifts, tips, and benefits potential. Good for coffee lovers who like a hotel environment and guest interaction.
Pool Attendant – Beach House Fort Lauderdale
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Beach House Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
Support a fun, busy pool area—setting up chairs and umbrellas, handling towels, and keeping things spotless. Comes with Hilton’s travel perks, PTO, health benefits, and retirement plans; great if you enjoy working outdoors.
Beach Attendant – Fort Lauderdale Beach
- Employer: Boucher Brothers
- Location: Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL
- Type: OTHER
- Pay: $15 – $26/hour (base + tips)
Set up chairs, umbrellas, cabanas, and towel stations right on the sand. Offers weekly pay, tips, flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, free lunch/parking at some sites, and watersports discounts.
Food Runner
- Employer: Marriott International – JW Marriott
- Location: 3030 Holiday Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Part-time, Non-management
Support the restaurant team by running food, resetting tables, and keeping service areas stocked. Good entry point into luxury hotels with on-the-job training and room to grow.
Inspections Floor Supervision
- Employer: Hampton by Hilton
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
Lead housekeeping quality checks—inspect rooms, coach room attendants, and coordinate with the front desk. Nice fit if you’re detail-focused and want a hands-on leadership role in hotel operations.
Licensed Hair Stylist & Manicurist
- Employer: Encore Salon
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $10 – $20/hour
Local salon seeking a licensed cosmetologist (hair + nails). Simple, in-person role with daytime shifts—call the owner directly (Sal – 954-564-3222) to learn more.
Server (earn up to $2,000/wk)
- Employer: Runway 84 (listed via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $2,000+/week ($7.98/hr + tips)
High-end supper club server role for pros with 5+ years in high-volume restaurants. Expect big tip potential, a stylish crowd, and the need for strong menu and wine knowledge.
Bartender (earn up to $2,000/wk)
- Employer: Runway 84 (listed via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $2,000+/week ($7.98/hr + tips)
Craft cocktails and serve a busy bar in a renovated, iconic Italian-American supper club. Best for bartenders with 5+ years’ high-volume experience who love classic style and serious cocktail standards.
Executive Chef – Sweetwaters
- Employer: Specialty Restaurants
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
Lead all culinary operations for Sweetwaters, including restaurant and banquets, with industry-leading compensation plus bonus, health plans, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holidays, and education assistance. A fit for seasoned chefs with upscale, high-volume and events experience.
If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fort Lauderdale hospitality roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.