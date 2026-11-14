Fort Lauderdale is busy right now, with strong hiring in leadership and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few standout roles worth a look.

Employer: Hays

Hays Location: Fort Lauderdale / Palm Beach County, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead commercial ground-up projects in healthcare, institutional, and public sectors. You’ll run jobs from start to finish, work with architects and engineers, and use tools like Procore or MS Project. 5+ years of commercial project management and a Florida driver’s license are key.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (on-campus role, multi-city network)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $400,000/year USD, weekly pay, benefits from day one

Senior role owning high-touch relationships with ultra–high-net-worth families at an innovative AI-powered school. You’ll handle sensitive parent issues, drive retention and referrals, and explain Alpha’s 2 Hour Learning model. Requires 12+ years managing complex family/client relationships and comfort using AI tools.

Employer: Marriott Classic Select Hotel

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-ownership role over all hotel operations, from financial performance to guest experience and brand standards. Expect a hands-on, on-your-feet job, leading department heads, driving revenue, and keeping the property in top shape. Benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.