Fort Lauderdale’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, with options from staff roles to director and controller seats. If you’re numbers-focused and ready to grow, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Specialty Alliance

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns the financial side of acquisitions: building pro formas, leading due diligence, and presenting to senior leadership. Great fit if you have 4+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel, and want deep exposure to healthcare deals and corporate development.

Employer: BlueSky Utility – Powered by Nofar Energy

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead solar, BESS, and power generation acquisitions across the U.S., from sourcing to closing. Ideal for someone with 5–10 years of energy/infrastructure M&A, advanced modeling skills, and comfort in a fast-paced, high-visibility environment with strong benefits and a lean team.

Employer: Seacoast Bank

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend IT, cybersecurity, and financial auditing while working directly with stakeholders and the Board. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s in finance/accounting/business and 2–4 years’ experience in financial services or public accounting; CPA/CISA/CIA is a plus.

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (and other offices)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex individual, fiduciary, estate, and gift tax work at a large, growing firm. You’ll review returns, manage multiple engagements, and mentor staff—ideal if you’re a CPA with 10+ years of tax compliance and want leadership in a national practice.

Employer: GA Telesis

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (global HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support GL, reconciliations, and financial reporting for a major aviation company. Great for someone with a bachelor’s in accounting/finance and 2–3 years’ experience, especially if you’re interested in aviation and comfortable with tight deadlines.

Employer: Robert Half (for client in Fort Lauderdale)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own full-cycle AP while gaining exposure to GL and month-end close. Suited for candidates with 5+ years in AP/staff accounting, strong Excel, and experience with ERPs like NetSuite who want a path into broader accounting.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Fort Lauderdale / South Florida market

Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible

Salary Range (Target Market): ~$135,148 – $192,371+ base, plus incentives and potential long-term incentives

Manage and grow affluent and high-net-worth relationships, offering planning, investments, trust, credit, and banking solutions. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in business/finance/econ/accounting and 8+ years in financial services who’s strong in sales and relationship management.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (discuss work location with recruiter)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $78,200 – $129,200

Oversee financial reporting, bill pay, GL, and client deliverables for family office clients, while leading a small team. Great for someone with 5+ years of accounting, strong QuickBooks and Excel, and an interest in being a trusted advisor to high-net-worth families.

Employer: RemX | The Workforce Experts (for manufacturing client)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (100% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $120,000 – $150,000 + bonus potential

Take full ownership of plant accounting, costing, inventory, and monthly close while partnering with operations and supply chain. A strong fit for experienced manufacturing accountants who want a hands-on leadership role with room to drive process improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.