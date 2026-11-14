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💰 Fort Lauderdale finance & accounting roles with multiple openings
Fort Lauderdale’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, with options from staff roles to director and controller seats. If you’re numbers-focused and ready to grow, these local openings are worth a look.
Business Development Analyst – M&A & Integration
Employer: The Specialty Alliance
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
This role owns the financial side of acquisitions: building pro formas, leading due diligence, and presenting to senior leadership. Great fit if you have 4+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel, and want deep exposure to healthcare deals and corporate development.
Director, Energy M&A & Investments
Employer: BlueSky Utility – Powered by Nofar Energy
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead solar, BESS, and power generation acquisitions across the U.S., from sourcing to closing. Ideal for someone with 5–10 years of energy/infrastructure M&A, advanced modeling skills, and comfort in a fast-paced, high-visibility environment with strong benefits and a lean team.
Senior IT Auditor
Employer: Seacoast Bank
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend IT, cybersecurity, and financial auditing while working directly with stakeholders and the Board. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s in finance/accounting/business and 2–4 years’ experience in financial services or public accounting; CPA/CISA/CIA is a plus.
Tax Director – Private Client Services
Employer: EisnerAmper
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (and other offices)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead complex individual, fiduciary, estate, and gift tax work at a large, growing firm. You’ll review returns, manage multiple engagements, and mentor staff—ideal if you’re a CPA with 10+ years of tax compliance and want leadership in a national practice.
Staff Accountant
Employer: GA Telesis
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (global HQ)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support GL, reconciliations, and financial reporting for a major aviation company. Great for someone with a bachelor’s in accounting/finance and 2–3 years’ experience, especially if you’re interested in aviation and comfortable with tight deadlines.
AP Staff Accountant
Employer: Robert Half (for client in Fort Lauderdale)
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own full-cycle AP while gaining exposure to GL and month-end close. Suited for candidates with 5+ years in AP/staff accounting, strong Excel, and experience with ERPs like NetSuite who want a path into broader accounting.
Private Wealth Management Wealth Advisor
Employer: Regions Bank
Location: Fort Lauderdale / South Florida market
Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible
Salary Range (Target Market): ~$135,148 – $192,371+ base, plus incentives and potential long-term incentives
Manage and grow affluent and high-net-worth relationships, offering planning, investments, trust, credit, and banking solutions. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in business/finance/econ/accounting and 8+ years in financial services who’s strong in sales and relationship management.
Manager, Family Office
Employer: Baker Tilly
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (discuss work location with recruiter)
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $78,200 – $129,200
Oversee financial reporting, bill pay, GL, and client deliverables for family office clients, while leading a small team. Great for someone with 5+ years of accounting, strong QuickBooks and Excel, and an interest in being a trusted advisor to high-net-worth families.
Plant Controller
Employer: RemX | The Workforce Experts (for manufacturing client)
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (100% in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $120,000 – $150,000 + bonus potential
Take full ownership of plant accounting, costing, inventory, and monthly close while partnering with operations and supply chain. A strong fit for experienced manufacturing accountants who want a hands-on leadership role with room to drive process improvements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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