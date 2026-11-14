Fort Lauderdale has some solid office roles open right now, from medical front desk to university admin. All three are full-time and offer room to grow your skills.

Employer: American Care Medical Centers

American Care Medical Centers Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: $16.00/hour

You’ll be the first point of contact for patients by phone and in person—scheduling visits, helping with forms, and updating insurance info. This role comes with a long list of benefits, including 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, holidays, and free parking. Front desk and customer service experience (1 year each) are required; bilingual is a plus.

Employer: Palm Aire Professional Services

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Mix of classic admin work and hands-on marketing support. You’ll handle phones, emails, reports, and calendars, plus help with social media, flyers, email marketing, Canva, and AI tools like ChatGPT. Great fit if you’re organized, creative, and have 2–4 years of office experience and some marketing or social media background.

Employer: Nova Southeastern University (NSU)

Location: Fort Lauderdale/Davie, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Support NSU’s Financial Aid & Academic Records team by processing student applications, scanning and indexing documents, and keeping records accurate and organized. Requires a high school diploma, 2+ years of clerical/administrative experience, and solid Microsoft Office skills. Comes with medical/dental, retirement plan, and tuition waiver benefits in a university setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are clearly hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.