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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Lauderdale Today
Free items are popping up all around Fort Lauderdale and nearby neighborhoods. Here’s a fresh list of what your neighbors are giving away right now.
A LOT of puzzles (Tamarac-Pine Island /McNab)
What: About 30 jigsaw puzzles, mostly 1,000 pieces, plus one 750-piece puzzle. A few are never opened. You must take all of them and can repost what you don’t want.
Condition: Mixed, some new, some used
Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)
Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ZqHHuN8
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Canvas bag (Tamarac-Pine Island /McNab)
What: Zippered canvas bag with detachable strap. Inside has one zippered pocket and two open pockets. One side of the strap has partially discolored areas.
Condition: Used, strap shows discoloration
Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)
Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ZB8MgYK
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Wash-in Scent Booster (Tamarac-Pine Island /McNab)
What: Lavender & Vanilla wash-in scent booster for laundry. Bottle is only filled up to the purple line, not full.
Condition: Partially used
Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)
Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/wK4mswS
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Bleach (Tamarac-Pine Island /McNab)
What: Unopened container of bleach.
Condition: New, unopened
Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)
Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/y9xuqbZ
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Mr. Clean (Tamarac-Pine Island /McNab)
What: Two boxes of Mr. Clean (cleaning product). One box is opened but unused; the other is never used.
Condition: New/unused product; one box opened
Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)
Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/aeGFxGn
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free scrap metal stove/ oven. No burners
What: Stove/oven for scrap metal, no burners. Poster can put it out on the street once someone claims it.
Condition: For scrap/parts
Location: Rio Vista, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Pickup: Can be placed at curb; arrange details with poster
Source: Nextdoor
Fish Tank with Stand and Accessories
What: Aquarium with stand, plus Bio-Substrate, decorations, and various accessories. Good starter setup if you want to begin a new fish tank.
Condition: Not specified
Location: Flamingo Gardens, Cooper City, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Aquarium Supplies Bundle
What: Bundle of aquarium supplies, including water conditioners, a test kit, many pieces of aquarium décor, and various Seachem items. Poster notes they are 74 and can’t keep up with the aquarium anymore.
Condition: Not specified, mixed items
Location: Plantation Gardens, Plantation, FL
Source: Nextdoor
White Mailbox with Post
What: Sturdy white mailbox with decorative post, currently installed on a gravel base.
Condition: Not specified, appears in usable condition
Location: Park City Estates, Davie, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Free Pink and White Dresser
What: 5-drawer dresser with pink and white finish. The pink panels can be flipped to show all white or all pink, so you can change the look.
Condition: Not specified
Location: Lake Estates at Rolling Hills, Davie, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Free Couch
What: Free couch, offered as is. Poster says it’s perfect for someone with cats; cats have clawed the arms. Listed as Used – Fair. Available until Sunday.
Condition: Used, fair; visible claw marks on arms
Location: Oakland Park, FL
Source: Facebook Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
2 Mesitas Multiuso y 4 Sillas de Madera
What: Two multi-use small tables and four wooden chairs. Chairs are brown wood with black upholstered seats. The chairs show signs of wear.
Condition: Used, visible wear on chairs
Location: Rose Manor – SW 29th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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