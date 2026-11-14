Free items are popping up all around Fort Lauderdale and nearby neighborhoods. Here’s a fresh list of what your neighbors are giving away right now.

What: About 30 jigsaw puzzles, mostly 1,000 pieces, plus one 750-piece puzzle. A few are never opened. You must take all of them and can repost what you don’t want.

Condition: Mixed, some new, some used

Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)

Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ZqHHuN8

👉 See this item on trashnothing

What: Zippered canvas bag with detachable strap. Inside has one zippered pocket and two open pockets. One side of the strap has partially discolored areas.

Condition: Used, strap shows discoloration

Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)

Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ZB8MgYK

👉 See this item on trashnothing

What: Lavender & Vanilla wash-in scent booster for laundry. Bottle is only filled up to the purple line, not full.

Condition: Partially used

Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)

Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/wK4mswS

👉 See this item on trashnothing

What: Unopened container of bleach.

Condition: New, unopened

Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)

Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/y9xuqbZ

👉 See this item on trashnothing

What: Two boxes of Mr. Clean (cleaning product). One box is opened but unused; the other is never used.

Condition: New/unused product; one box opened

Location: Tamarac, Broward County, FL (Pine Island / McNab area)

Pickup: Flexible, easy porch pick-up

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/aeGFxGn

👉 See this item on trashnothing

What: Stove/oven for scrap metal, no burners. Poster can put it out on the street once someone claims it.

Condition: For scrap/parts

Location: Rio Vista, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Pickup: Can be placed at curb; arrange details with poster

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Aquarium with stand, plus Bio-Substrate, decorations, and various accessories. Good starter setup if you want to begin a new fish tank.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Flamingo Gardens, Cooper City, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Bundle of aquarium supplies, including water conditioners, a test kit, many pieces of aquarium décor, and various Seachem items. Poster notes they are 74 and can’t keep up with the aquarium anymore.

Condition: Not specified, mixed items

Location: Plantation Gardens, Plantation, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Sturdy white mailbox with decorative post, currently installed on a gravel base.

Condition: Not specified, appears in usable condition

Location: Park City Estates, Davie, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: 5-drawer dresser with pink and white finish. The pink panels can be flipped to show all white or all pink, so you can change the look.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Lake Estates at Rolling Hills, Davie, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Free couch, offered as is. Poster says it’s perfect for someone with cats; cats have clawed the arms. Listed as Used – Fair. Available until Sunday.

Condition: Used, fair; visible claw marks on arms

Location: Oakland Park, FL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

What: Two multi-use small tables and four wooden chairs. Chairs are brown wood with black upholstered seats. The chairs show signs of wear.

Condition: Used, visible wear on chairs

Location: Rose Manor – SW 29th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.