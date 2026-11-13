Fort Lauderdale is busy and growing, which means steady demand for trained security pros. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping people and property safe.

Employer: PalAmerican Security

PalAmerican Security Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Pay: From $17.50/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, on-site

Schedule: Sun/Mon/Tue, 7pm–5am (vehicle and foot patrol)

You’ll patrol a rest area, respond to emergencies, and act as a visible deterrent while providing friendly customer service. You must be 21+, have your own 9mm firearm with Level III holster, active armed security license, clean driving record/background/drug test, and at least 1 year of experience. Includes paid training, PTO, and referral program.

Employer: Sunstates Security

Sunstates Security Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Pay: $19/hour, weekly pay

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Wed & Thu, 3rd shift

Great if you want a steady side gig on overnights. You’ll be the first point of contact for residents and guests, open doors, provide top-notch customer service, and do regular foot patrols. Requires High School diploma, Florida Class D security license, good communication skills, and basic computer skills. Eligible employees can access 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holiday pay, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Sunstates Security

Sunstates Security Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Pay: $19/hour, weekly pay

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Friday–Tuesday, 3rd shift (8-hour overnights, hours TBD)

Full-time overnight role with similar duties: greeting residents and visitors, keeping the property secure, and doing routine patrols as a visible deterrent. You’ll need a High School diploma, Florida Class D security license, strong customer service, and the ability to work all required shifts. Offers access to industry-leading benefits for qualified employees, including 401(k) with match, insurance, PTO, and training.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, don’t wait—overnight and armed roles in Fort Lauderdale tend to fill fast. Polish your resume, double-check your licenses, and click through to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.