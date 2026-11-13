Fort Lauderdale’s creative scene is busy right now, with brands and creators looking for fresh content and strong visuals. If you’re into cameras, Reels, or weddings, these local gigs are worth a look.

Employer: Gold & Bags Pawn Shop

Gold & Bags Pawn Shop Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in-store + remote)

Type: Part-time / Freelance

Pay: From $25/hour, about 6–8 hours/week

Plan, film, and edit weekly Instagram Reels, carousels, and Stories for a luxury pawn and resale shop (Rolex, gold, designer bags). One in-store filming day per week, then remote editing, with a flexible schedule, employee discount, and focus on content that actually drives customers.

Employer: Complete Weddings + Events

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (events across South Florida)

Type: Part-time / Contract

Pay: $40–$55/hour

Shoot weddings across South Florida as the lead photographer. You’ll need your own pro gear, reliable transportation, weekend availability, and experience shooting at least 15 weddings as primary photographer.

Employer: Axia

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (on-location, outdoors)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.26–$29.22/hour, about 16–24 hours/week

Join a female nature/lifestyle creator on trails, parks, and scenic spots to film Reels and TikToks. Great for someone who loves the outdoors, knows basic videography, and can capture smooth, vertical social content; owning your own camera is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and rates can sometimes be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.