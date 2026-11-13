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🎨 Fort Lauderdale arts jobs with multiple creative openings
Fort Lauderdale’s creative scene is busy right now, with brands and creators looking for fresh content and strong visuals. If you’re into cameras, Reels, or weddings, these local gigs are worth a look.
Social Media Content Creator – Reels & Creative Strategy (Part-Time)
- Employer: Gold & Bags Pawn Shop
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in-store + remote)
- Type: Part-time / Freelance
- Pay: From $25/hour, about 6–8 hours/week
Plan, film, and edit weekly Instagram Reels, carousels, and Stories for a luxury pawn and resale shop (Rolex, gold, designer bags). One in-store filming day per week, then remote editing, with a flexible schedule, employee discount, and focus on content that actually drives customers.
Wedding Photographer
- Employer: Complete Weddings + Events
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (events across South Florida)
- Type: Part-time / Contract
- Pay: $40–$55/hour
Shoot weddings across South Florida as the lead photographer. You’ll need your own pro gear, reliable transportation, weekend availability, and experience shooting at least 15 weddings as primary photographer.
Social Media Filming Assistant
- Employer: Axia
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (on-location, outdoors)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $24.26–$29.22/hour, about 16–24 hours/week
Join a female nature/lifestyle creator on trails, parks, and scenic spots to film Reels and TikToks. Great for someone who loves the outdoors, knows basic videography, and can capture smooth, vertical social content; owning your own camera is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and rates can sometimes be flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.