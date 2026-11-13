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🔧 Fort Lauderdale building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Fort Lauderdale is busy right now with hotels, schools, and contractors all looking for reliable building and facilities talent. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and clean, this week has some solid options.
Director of Property Operations – Embassy Suites 17th Street
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead all building systems, safety, and maintenance for a busy Embassy Suites property. This is a leadership role where you’ll manage capital projects, preventive maintenance, and a facilities team while keeping guests happy and the hotel running smoothly.
Facilities Serviceperson – Davie Elementary
- Employer: Broward County Public Schools
- Location: Davie / Fort Lauderdale area, FL (Davie Elementary)
- Type: Full-time, 261-day calendar
- Salary: $15.84 – $27.29 per hour (new hires start at minimum of range)
- Deadline: Open until filled
Keep a local school clean, safe, and running smoothly with heavy cleaning, floor care, trash removal, and basic building upkeep. Good fit if you’re dependable, can handle heavy lifting, and want steady hours, benefits, and on-the-job training.
Housekeeping Porter – Hotel
- Employer: GF Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support hotel housekeeping by keeping lobbies, hallways, elevators, and restrooms spotless and stocked. Expect lots of walking, lifting, and some equipment use—great if you like staying active and don’t want to sit at a desk.
Restoration Technician – Miami–Broward Area
- Employer: Responder Restoration
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Miami–Broward field work)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: From $25.00 per hour
Hands-on field role helping restore homes and businesses after water, mold, and other damage. You’ll visit properties, document damage, move equipment, and support cleanup—ideal if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), have a car, and want paid training in a growing trade.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—building and grounds skills are in high demand here, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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