Fort Lauderdale is busy right now with hotels, schools, and contractors all looking for reliable building and facilities talent. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and clean, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street)

(Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all building systems, safety, and maintenance for a busy Embassy Suites property. This is a leadership role where you’ll manage capital projects, preventive maintenance, and a facilities team while keeping guests happy and the hotel running smoothly.

Employer: Broward County Public Schools

Location: Davie / Fort Lauderdale area, FL (Davie Elementary)

(Davie Elementary) Type: Full-time, 261-day calendar

Salary: $15.84 – $27.29 per hour (new hires start at minimum of range)

(new hires start at minimum of range) Deadline: Open until filled

Keep a local school clean, safe, and running smoothly with heavy cleaning, floor care, trash removal, and basic building upkeep. Good fit if you’re dependable, can handle heavy lifting, and want steady hours, benefits, and on-the-job training.

Employer: GF Hotels & Resorts

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support hotel housekeeping by keeping lobbies, hallways, elevators, and restrooms spotless and stocked. Expect lots of walking, lifting, and some equipment use—great if you like staying active and don’t want to sit at a desk.

Employer: Responder Restoration

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Miami–Broward field work)

Type: Contract

Pay: From $25.00 per hour

Hands-on field role helping restore homes and businesses after water, mold, and other damage. You’ll visit properties, document damage, move equipment, and support cleanup—ideal if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), have a car, and want paid training in a growing trade.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—building and grounds skills are in high demand here, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.