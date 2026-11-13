Fort Lauderdale is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who know construction and finance. If you’ve been waiting for a big next step, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 per year

Lead ground-up commercial projects (light industrial, self storage, retail, multi-family, healthcare) for a $1B+ national general contractor growing in South Florida. This senior-level role comes with bonus potential, profit sharing, ESOP, 100% covered healthcare, flexible schedules, and truck/allowance, plus clear room to grow your career.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate installation work across multiple construction projects, using tools like Monday.com and other scheduling software to keep timelines, crews, and safety on track. This role is ideal if you have flooring or construction project experience and are bilingual in Spanish and/or Portuguese with strong computer and Microsoft Teams skills.

Employer: MSH (confidential search for a global products company)

(confidential search for a global products company) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (relocation available)

(relocation available) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top regional finance seat for a fast-growing Latin America business where you’ll build the finance function from the ground up. You’ll own multi-country strategy, lead a team of ~25 (Controller, Commercial Finance, FP&A), and partner with the regional President to drive growth, pricing, and margins. Requires 15+ years of senior finance leadership, hands-on LATAM, multi-currency experience, and bilingual English/Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer or recruiter often has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.