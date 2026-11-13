Fort Lauderdale has some solid transportation openings right now, from aviation to local delivery. If you like staying on the move and being hands-on, these are worth a look.

Employer: V2X Inc

V2X Inc Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.95/hour

Lead a crew working on fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, handling inspections, repairs, and troubleshooting under FAA rules. This role is great if you have your A&P certificate, several years of recent aircraft maintenance experience, and want a higher-responsibility spot with benefits, retirement plan, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: White Cap

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: Not listed

Mix of local driving and warehouse work for a major construction supply distributor. Monday–Friday schedule with no nights or weekends, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, paid holidays, and strong growth potential.

Employer: DOW Technologies

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.50–$18.50/hour (based on experience)

Drive a company cargo van for local deliveries along the east coast, with a steady Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM schedule and some overtime. You’ll be home every evening, mix driving with light warehouse help, and work in a team-focused, customer-facing role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.