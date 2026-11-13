⚠️ Budget Advisory Board meeting canceled

The Budget Advisory Board meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 101 NE 3rd Avenue, Suite 1400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 has been canceled.

If you usually attend these meetings or planned to go, there will be no meeting at that time and place.

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