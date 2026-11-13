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Fort Lauderdale
⚠️ November 18 Budget Advisory Board meeting canceled
4 days ago
⚠️ Budget Advisory Board meeting canceled
The Budget Advisory Board meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 101 NE 3rd Avenue, Suite 1400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 has been canceled.
If you usually attend these meetings or planned to go, there will be no meeting at that time and place.
You can also sign up for news and updates from the City of Fort Lauderdale so you’ll get notices like this directly by email.
More Info: Cancelled - Budget Advisory Board Meeting | City o...
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