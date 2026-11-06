💰 Fort Lauderdale Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Lauderdale’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on bookkeeping to senior leadership. If you’re in accounting or finance, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Salary: $145,000 – $170,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

This senior role oversees investment risk across public and private corporate credit, including CLOs. You’ll lead risk reviews, build stress tests, and partner closely with portfolio managers and senior leaders.

Employer: CPS, Inc.

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Manage multiple complex tax engagements for individuals and businesses while leading and mentoring a tax team. Good fit if you enjoy client-facing work, planning strategies, and staying on top of changing tax laws.

Employer: Community Based Connections, Inc. (CBCI)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Onsite)

Salary: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Support the CFO with QuickBooks data entry, AP/AR, grant tracking, and audit-ready records for a nonprofit. Great for someone detail-oriented who wants steady hours and experience with grant-funded programs.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Onsite)

Salary: $115,000 – $175,000/year + incentives

Type: Full-time

Lead finance and accounting for the Prime Line business, owning budgeting, forecasting, P&L, and SOX-compliant controls. Ideal for a seasoned finance leader who wants a strategic role with direct impact on growth and profitability.

Employer: Integrity Financial Group

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL 33319 (Hybrid)

Salary: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Type: Part-time (25–30 hours/week)

Handle journal entries, reconciliations, AP/AR, and some tax prep (1040 and 1120S) in a hybrid setup. Nice option if you want flexible hours and a mix of accounting and tax work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.