💻 Fort Lauderdale IT Jobs with Multiple $95K–$150K+ Openings

Fort Lauderdale’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like building and running serious systems. Here are several solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid; also options in Rancho Cordova, CA & St. Petersburg, FL)

(hybrid; also options in Rancho Cordova, CA & St. Petersburg, FL) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $128,000 – $158,000 + discretionary bonus

Lead a global team that owns Microsoft 365 Purview, compliance archiving, and eDiscovery for a major financial firm. This is a senior role mixing people leadership, hands-on tech, and vendor management, with strong benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: VeriiPro

VeriiPro Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Build modern, responsive frontends with Angular 14+, TypeScript, and RxJS for enterprise financial apps. Good fit if you enjoy clean UI work, REST API integrations, and collaborating with Java/Spring Boot teams in an Agile setup.

Employer: Hotwire Communications Ltd

Hotwire Communications Ltd Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the availability and growth of a multi-state service provider network in a very hands-on leadership role. You’ll guide teams on IP/MPLS, BGP, multicast, automation, and AIOps, while shaping strategy and reporting directly to senior leadership.

Employer: Hernandez Construction LLC

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: From $95,000 per year

Be the in-house IT owner for a 50-person construction firm—part systems admin, part builder of internal tools and automations. You’ll manage SaaS access, administer Procore, and use Python/JavaScript plus AI coding tools to automate real business workflows.

Employer: Hernandez Construction LLC

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 per year (starting)

Focus on Procore and project/accounting processes—project setup, permissions, cost codes, budgets, and document discipline. Great if you know how construction actually runs and like helping field and office teams use systems the right way.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.