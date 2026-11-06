🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these pups who are ready for loving homes.

Breed: Boxer / Shih Tzu mix

Boxer / Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Good Karma Pet Rescue

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

About Ghost:

Ghost is a sweet cuddle bug who loves being close to her person. She’s happy in her crate or on her bed, and she enjoys playing with her toys on her back—especially balls and soft stuffies. She’s not a picky eater and likes a good meal followed by a nice long walk, then more play and a cozy nap.

Her adoption fee includes: DHPP vaccine, Rabies vaccine (if age appropriate), heartworm testing, spay surgery, deworming, a wellness vet visit, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip. All animals are examined by a veterinarian.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Airedale Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Airedale Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

About Lady Wallace:

Lady Wallace is an energetic girl with a big smile and an even bigger heart. She is housebroken, walks nicely on a leash, and already knows some basic commands. She enjoys car rides, meeting new people, and going on adventures. She’s a friendly, lively dog looking for a forever home that can share her joy and enthusiasm.

👉 Meet LADY WALLACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Merle

Merle Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

About Igor:

Igor is a young merle American Staffordshire Terrier pup waiting for a family to help him grow up safe and loved. As a baby, he’ll need guidance, training, and lots of patience, but he has his whole life ahead of him to learn and bond with his people.

👉 Meet IGOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei

Shar Pei Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

About Loverboy:

Loverboy is an adult Shar Pei mix with a handsome chocolate-and-white coat. He’s looking for a calm, committed home where he can settle in and enjoy life with his new family.

👉 Meet LOVERBOY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

About Liam:

Liam is a black Lab mix in his adult years, ready for a second chance. Labs are often known for being active and people-focused, and Liam is hoping for a home that will include him in daily life and give him time to adjust.

👉 Meet LIAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

About Lulu:

Lulu is a young black Lab mix with lots of life ahead of her. She’s waiting for a family who can give her structure, training, and love as she grows into adulthood.

👉 Meet LULU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

About Leena:

Leena is another lovely young black Lab mix hoping someone will notice her. She’s ready for a home that can offer time, training, and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet LEENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Fort Lauderdale, please consider visiting Good Karma Pet Rescue or Broward County Animal Care to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.