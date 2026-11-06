🐶 Playful Labrador Retrievers Ready for Adoption in Ft Lauderdale

Looking for a friendly dog to join your family in Ft Lauderdale, FL? These adoptable Labradors at the Humane Society of Broward County are hoping for a loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Hela is a young Labrador mix pup with a soft tan coat and black markings. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet HELA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Danny is a chocolate-colored Labrador mix puppy. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet DANNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Currently not available for adoption

Currently Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption Fee (when available): $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

This adult male Lab mix is listed as a stray and is not yet available for adoption. The shelter may be holding him to see if an owner comes forward or until he is cleared for adoption. If you’re interested in him, call the shelter and ask about his status.

👉 View STRAY NOT AVAILABLE’s listing on adoptapet

If you’re in the Ft Lauderdale area and thinking about adding a dog to your home, please reach out to the Humane Society of Broward County at (954) 989-3977 ext.6 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.