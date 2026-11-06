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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Lauderdale Today
Fort Lauderdale neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from pet supplies to electronics. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Car cover to fit Tesla model three.
Item: Car cover for Tesla Model 3
Condition: No rips or tears; gently used
Details: Has zipper for the front door, mirror pockets, elastic on front and rear, and Velcro opening for car charger. Owner is giving it away because they received a new one.
Location: Rio Vista, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Handyman
Item/Offer: General repairs / handyman help
Details: Listed under appliances, described simply as “General repairs.” Check the post for what’s included and any limits or expectations.
Location: Emerald Isles, Davie, FL (near Fort Lauderdale)
Source: nextdoor.com
Simparica Trio Chewables for Dogs 11.1-22 lbs
Item: Simparica Trio chewables for dogs 11.1–22 lbs
Quantity: 4 chewables total (owner bought a box 2 months ago, used 2; 2 are sealed and available for free)
Purpose: Protects against ticks, heartworms, roundworms, and hookworms
Pickup: Pick up only – SERIOUS PEOPLE ONLY (as stated by the poster)
Location: Croissant Park, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
55 inch vizo smart tv (Pembroke Pines)
Item: 55-inch Vizio smart TV
Condition: Older model, described as in great shape
Details: Photos are available in the listing. The poster notes weekdays around 6:00 pm (likely for pickup time).
Location: Weston, Broward County, FL (listed as Pembroke Pines in title; check map in post)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/DrTn9cg
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in and around Fort Lauderdale tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.