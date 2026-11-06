🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Lauderdale Today

Fort Lauderdale neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from pet supplies to electronics. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Car cover for Tesla Model 3

Condition: No rips or tears; gently used

Details: Has zipper for the front door, mirror pockets, elastic on front and rear, and Velcro opening for car charger. Owner is giving it away because they received a new one.

Location: Rio Vista, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item/Offer: General repairs / handyman help

Details: Listed under appliances, described simply as “General repairs.” Check the post for what’s included and any limits or expectations.

Location: Emerald Isles, Davie, FL (near Fort Lauderdale)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Simparica Trio chewables for dogs 11.1–22 lbs

Quantity: 4 chewables total (owner bought a box 2 months ago, used 2; 2 are sealed and available for free)

Purpose: Protects against ticks, heartworms, roundworms, and hookworms

Pickup: Pick up only – SERIOUS PEOPLE ONLY (as stated by the poster)

Location: Croissant Park, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 55-inch Vizio smart TV

Condition: Older model, described as in great shape

Details: Photos are available in the listing. The poster notes weekdays around 6:00 pm (likely for pickup time).

Location: Weston, Broward County, FL (listed as Pembroke Pines in title; check map in post)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/DrTn9cg

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in and around Fort Lauderdale tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.