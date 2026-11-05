🎓 Fort Lauderdale Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Lauderdale has a nice mix of education roles right now, from school support to hands-on training and fitness coaching. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (local fitness gym)

Not listed (local fitness gym) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time / Contract

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour , about 4–7 hours per week

, about Perks: Gym membership

Lead upbeat group workouts, demo proper form, and run the planned WOD for each class. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, have personal training certification, and want a few high-impact hours a week helping people get healthier.

Employer: 160 Driving Academy

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (yard-based, local)

(yard-based, local) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (hourly with bonuses)

Not listed (hourly with bonuses) Benefits: Medical & dental, paid vacation, attendance bonus, birthday day off, relocation help, referral bonuses, clear promotion path

Teach new truck drivers how to pass their CDL, from pre-trip checks to on-road driving. You’ll be home every night, work mostly Monday–Friday day shifts, and earn extra through student pass-rate bonuses if you have a valid Class A CDL and 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: Broward County Public Schools

Location: Lauderdale Lakes Middle, Fort Lauderdale area

Type: Full-time , 189-day school calendar

, Pay: $16.89 per hour (new hires start at minimum of range)

(new hires start at minimum of range) Window: 11/03/2026 – Open Until Filled

Support English Language Learners in both English and Creole with small-group help, translation for families, and ESOL testing support. Good for someone with a high school diploma (or GED), comfort with kids, and interest in working the school-year schedule.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, tailored application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.