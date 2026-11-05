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🎓 Fort Lauderdale Education Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fort Lauderdale has a nice mix of education roles right now, from school support to hands-on training and fitness coaching. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.
Group Fitness Instructor
- Employer: Not listed (local fitness gym)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person)
- Type: Part-time / Contract
- Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour, about 4–7 hours per week
- Perks: Gym membership
Lead upbeat group workouts, demo proper form, and run the planned WOD for each class. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, have personal training certification, and want a few high-impact hours a week helping people get healthier.
CDL Class A Instructor Trainer
- Employer: 160 Driving Academy
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (yard-based, local)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (hourly with bonuses)
- Benefits: Medical & dental, paid vacation, attendance bonus, birthday day off, relocation help, referral bonuses, clear promotion path
Teach new truck drivers how to pass their CDL, from pre-trip checks to on-road driving. You’ll be home every night, work mostly Monday–Friday day shifts, and earn extra through student pass-rate bonuses if you have a valid Class A CDL and 2+ years’ experience.
Teacher Assistant – Bilingual (Creole)
- Employer: Broward County Public Schools
- Location: Lauderdale Lakes Middle, Fort Lauderdale area
- Type: Full-time, 189-day school calendar
- Pay: $16.89 per hour (new hires start at minimum of range)
- Window: 11/03/2026 – Open Until Filled
Support English Language Learners in both English and Creole with small-group help, translation for families, and ESOL testing support. Good for someone with a high school diploma (or GED), comfort with kids, and interest in working the school-year schedule.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, tailored application this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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