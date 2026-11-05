🌿 Fort Lauderdale Environmental Jobs: Multiple Openings to Explore

Fort Lauderdale has some solid openings right now if you care about public health, safety, and animals. These roles mix fieldwork with real impact in the community.

Employer: Terracon (Terracon Consultants, Inc.)

Terracon (Terracon Consultants, Inc.) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Category: Industrial hygiene / environmental consulting

Lead the Fort Lauderdale IH/Asbestos group for Terracon, guiding projects on asbestos, lead, radon, mold, indoor air quality, and noise. You’ll mentor a team, manage client relationships, write proposals, and oversee field and lab work for both private and municipal clients.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.

Employer: Broward County Government – Animal Care Division

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive

Benefits: County health plans, Florida Retirement System, 11 paid holidays, PTO, tuition reimbursement up to $2,000/year

Work in the field responding to animal-related calls, investigating cruelty and neglect, capturing and transporting stray or dangerous animals, and educating the public on animal laws. This is a hands-on role with meaningful community impact, plus strong county benefits and training/certifications provided after hire.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.