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Fort Lauderdale
📋 Fort Lauderdale admin jobs with multiple in-person roles
7 days ago
Fort Lauderdale has a nice mix of office and admin roles right now, from schools to fitness studios to a high-level executive seat. All of these are in-person and based in or near Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Front Desk Receptionist – Fitness Studio
- Employer: Fire Up Bootcamp
- Location: Flagler Village, Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person)
- Type: Part-time (about 6–8 hours per week, weekends as needed)
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Great if you love fitness and people. You’ll greet members, handle check-ins and calls, keep the front desk tidy, and help with basic admin. Bilingual English/Spanish is required.
Sample Fulfillment & Office Support Coordinator (No Remote)
- Employer: Alva Design LLC
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person, no remote)
- Type: Part-time, weekdays only (about 25 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday schedule with a mix of hands-on work and admin. You’ll cut and pack fabric samples, manage inventory and office supplies, and follow up with customers. Needs 3+ years office management and order fulfillment, plus solid Excel and Word skills.
Information Management Technician (Elementary/Middle)
- Employer: Broward County Public Schools
- Location: Banyan Elementary (Sunrise, FL) – in the Fort Lauderdale area
- Type: Full-time, 247/248-day work calendar
- Pay: $19.55–$29.97/hour (new hires start at $19.55/hour)
- Why it’s worth a look: Stable school-district role focused on student data and scheduling. You’ll manage enrollments, schedules, report cards, and state reporting in the district database. Requires a high school diploma/GED and 2 years of related experience.
Executive Assistant to CEO (Hybrid)
- Employer: Priority VA (supporting a mortgage & insurance CEO)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, PTO, disability, 401(k) with match, life insurance, performance bonuses, professional development
- Why it’s worth a look: High-responsibility role for a seasoned EA. You’ll own complex calendar and inbox management, travel planning, executive reports, and special projects, plus some personal support. Requires 5+ years Executive Assistant experience and comfort in a fast-paced, high-trust environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and flexibility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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