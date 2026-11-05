📋 Fort Lauderdale admin jobs with multiple in-person roles

Fort Lauderdale has a nice mix of office and admin roles right now, from schools to fitness studios to a high-level executive seat. All of these are in-person and based in or near Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Employer: Fire Up Bootcamp

Fire Up Bootcamp Location: Flagler Village, Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person)

Flagler Village, (in person) Type: Part-time (about 6–8 hours per week, weekends as needed)

(about 6–8 hours per week, weekends as needed) Pay: $20.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you love fitness and people. You’ll greet members, handle check-ins and calls, keep the front desk tidy, and help with basic admin. Bilingual English/Spanish is required.

Employer: Alva Design LLC

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person, no remote)

(in person, no remote) Type: Part-time , weekdays only (about 25 hours/week)

, weekdays only (about 25 hours/week) Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday schedule with a mix of hands-on work and admin. You’ll cut and pack fabric samples, manage inventory and office supplies, and follow up with customers. Needs 3+ years office management and order fulfillment, plus solid Excel and Word skills.

Employer: Broward County Public Schools

Location: Banyan Elementary (Sunrise, FL) – in the Fort Lauderdale area

– in the Fort Lauderdale area Type: Full-time , 247/248-day work calendar

, 247/248-day work calendar Pay: $19.55–$29.97/hour (new hires start at $19.55/hour )

(new hires start at ) Why it’s worth a look: Stable school-district role focused on student data and scheduling. You’ll manage enrollments, schedules, report cards, and state reporting in the district database. Requires a high school diploma/GED and 2 years of related experience.

Employer: Priority VA (supporting a mortgage & insurance CEO)

(supporting a mortgage & insurance CEO) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, PTO, disability, 401(k) with match, life insurance, performance bonuses, professional development

Medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, PTO, disability, with match, life insurance, performance bonuses, professional development Why it’s worth a look: High-responsibility role for a seasoned EA. You’ll own complex calendar and inbox management, travel planning, executive reports, and special projects, plus some personal support. Requires 5+ years Executive Assistant experience and comfort in a fast-paced, high-trust environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.