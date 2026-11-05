🚔 Fort Lauderdale public safety jobs with multiple openings

Fort Lauderdale has steady demand for security and safety pros, especially in healthcare and hospitality. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping people and property safe.

Employer: Pier Sixty-Six Resort (Coral Tree Hospitality)

Pier Sixty-Six Resort (Coral Tree Hospitality) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Luxury waterfront resort role where you’ll patrol the property, monitor CCTV and life-safety systems, respond to incidents, and assist guests. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a resort or similar setting, can work nights/holidays, and like strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, free meals, and hotel discounts).

Employer: Broward Health Medical Center

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time (Shift 3)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based security role focused on keeping patients, staff, and visitors safe and protecting hospital property. You’ll want 1–2 years of hospital security experience, a high school diploma or GED, and a Florida driver’s license; Broward Health also offers veterans’ preference in hiring.

Employer: DS Legacy Security Services, Inc.

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (near US 1 & Oakland Park Blvd)

Type: On-call / Part-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 per hour, 8–40 hours/week expected

Front-desk security/concierge coverage for holidays and call-outs, with a chance to grow into a permanent role. Ideal if you’re an older adult with prior security experience, well-groomed, polite, live within about 10 miles of US 1 & Oakland Park Blvd, and want a flexible schedule; security license preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—public safety roles in Fort Lauderdale open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.