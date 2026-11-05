🚌 Fort Lauderdale Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Lauderdale is busy with travel and logistics, so transportation pros are in demand. Here are a few solid roles, from entry-level driving to high-skill aviation and diesel work.

Employer: Solairus Aviation

Solairus Aviation Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (KFXE airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fly a Global 6000 for a private aviation operation based at KFXE. You’ll handle safe flight operations, pre-flight checks, weather review, and passenger safety while working with a team focused on safety, service, and integrity. Requires 3,000+ total hours and strong jet/PIC experience.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (airport & off-airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00/hour

Move rental cars between airport and nearby locations while keeping things safe and on time. Good fit if you’re 20+, have a valid driver’s license, like working outdoors, and want steady hours with a major rental brand.

Employer: Rite Wrench LLC

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Hit the road in a fully equipped service truck and repair heavy-duty trucks, trailers, and fleet equipment on-site. Offers overtime & double overtime on Saturdays, PTO, health/dental/vision, paid training, and a take-home work truck with gas card. Best for techs with 2+ years diesel experience and strong diagnostic skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local roles pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.