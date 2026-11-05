undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Travel
Deerfield Beach offers pier, surfing and turtle habitat
2 days ago
Deerfield Beach in Greater Fort Lauderdale features wide sand, a breezy boardwalk along Ocean Way, and the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier extending over the Atlantic Ocean. The beach is popular with surfers for its waves and is also a protected nesting area for loggerhead, green, and leatherback sea turtles, so visitors are urged to enjoy the area with care.
This content is adapted from materials provided by TravelHostFTL
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.