Deerfield Beach offers pier, surfing and turtle habitat

Deerfield Beach in Greater Fort Lauderdale features wide sand, a breezy boardwalk along Ocean Way, and the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier extending over the Atlantic Ocean. The beach is popular with surfers for its waves and is also a protected nesting area for loggerhead, green, and leatherback sea turtles, so visitors are urged to enjoy the area with care.

This content is adapted from materials provided by TravelHostFTL