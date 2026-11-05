🚚 Fort Lauderdale logistics jobs with multiple openings

Fort Lauderdale’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles from entry-level warehouse to senior fleet strategy. Here are several solid options if you like keeping goods moving on time.

Employer: Florida East Coast Railway

Florida East Coast Railway Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, overnight (Mon–Fri, 10 PM–6:30 AM)

Pay: $18.24/hr to start, $19.24/hr after probation

Overnight role at an intermodal rail facility, checking containers in and out and controlling access to the yard. Great if you want weekends off, like working outside, and are bilingual in English and Spanish.

Employer: Crowley

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Director-level

Pay: Not listed (includes competitive pay and full benefits package)

Senior role leading fleet and capacity planning for Crowley’s liner shipping network. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in liner shipping or maritime logistics, strong analytics, and experience aligning vessel deployment with commercial and financial goals.

Employer: Advance Esthetic / Zemits

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

Pay: $19.00/hr

Hands-on warehouse role picking, packing, and shipping sensitive, high-value equipment using UPS/FedEx/DHL. Best for someone bilingual (English/Spanish) with 2–3+ years shipping/warehouse experience who likes detailed, independent work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.