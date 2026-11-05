📣 Fort Lauderdale Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Roles

Fort Lauderdale’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between classic sales, digital marketing, and big-ticket B2B roles. If you’re ready to level up your income or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: TForce Freight

TForce Freight Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (local territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + quarterly bonus + incentives (amount not listed)

This role is all about B2B sales with small and mid-sized businesses in the LTL freight world. You’ll manage a local territory, build a book of business, and get mileage reimbursement plus full benefits.

Employer: ZRS Management

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

If you love Google Ads and data, this role has you running PPC campaigns to fill apartment communities. You’ll set traffic and conversion goals, manage AdWords builds for new properties, and travel for client meetings—plus solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Tous Young / The Redemption Tour

Tous Young / The Redemption Tour Location: Hybrid remote – Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: $100,000–$120,000 base + $5,000 signing bonus + uncapped commissions (Indeed also lists up to $125,000/year)

High-level role for a seasoned dealmaker who can book speaking engagements, land corporate sponsorships, and drive national tour revenue. Expect heavy travel across Florida and the U.S., strong benefits, and big upside if you’re strong at closing six-figure deals.

Employer: Insurance Careers, Inc. (for a national brokerage)

Location: Hybrid remote – Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 per year + bonus

Great fit if you’re an experienced insurance pro with 5+ years in commercial lines. You’ll manage a real estate-heavy book (condos, HOAs, hotels), handle renewals and marketing, and work closely with a top producer—plus strong benefits and long-term growth.

Employer: Denison Yachting

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own email strategy for a fast-moving yachting brand using HubSpot—design, automation, segmentation, and reporting. Ideal if you have 3+ years in email marketing, HTML/CSS skills, and want to work closely with sales and global teams; comes with 401(k) and health benefits.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: 100% commission + bonuses + benefits

Capital medical sales role selling high-end MAKO systems (>$800K each) into hospitals and surgical centers. You’ll run complex sales cycles, work with surgeons and C‑suite leaders, and tap into Stryker’s full benefits, stock purchase plan, and incentives.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: Advanced Roofing, Inc. (employee-owned)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Blend field work and sales by inspecting commercial roofs, building relationships with property managers, and writing estimates. You’ll join an employee-owned company with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and long-term equity through an ESOP.

Employer: Pyro Marketing Inc

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in-person office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $900–$1,200 per week (uncapped commission + bonuses)

Good starter role if you’re new to sales and want training, weekly bonuses, and a lively office. You’ll sell hurricane protection products face-to-face and over the phone, with lots of coaching and room to move into leadership.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Fort Lauderdale roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.