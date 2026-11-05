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⚖️ Fort Lauderdale Legal Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Fort Lauderdale’s legal market is hot right now, with big-firm names and fast-growing practices all hiring. If you’re ready for a change, these roles span trial work, corporate deals, and partner-level moves.
Senior Attorney – Corporate & Securities (Up to $300K Base + Bonus)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a leading Florida law firm)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (remote schedule)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $300K base + bonus
Senior corporate deal role with heavy capital markets and M&A work on transactions from $5M to $1B+. You’ll lead sophisticated offerings and corporate matters, work directly with decision-makers, and stay close to both the client and commercial strategy.
Plaintiff Personal Injury Attorney (Up to $250K Base + Case Bonus)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national PI firm)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $250K base + case-related bonus
Join one of the nation’s fastest-growing personal injury firms with 20+ offices and 300+ employees. Expect major trial opportunities, high-profile cases, and close work with top plaintiff attorneys on auto, premises, and product liability matters.
Insurance Coverage Attorney (Up to $200K Base + Bonus)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national AV-rated firm)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $200K base + performance bonus
National AV-rated law firm hiring multiple coverage attorneys with an 1800-hour billable target and above-market pay. You’ll handle complex third-party coverage disputes from opinion through resolution, draft key filings, and help grow insurer relationships.
Labor and Employment Attorney (Portable Book $400K+)
- Employer: Referment (for an established Florida firm)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
Ideal for a labor & employment lawyer with at least 5 years’ experience and a portable book of $400K+. Represent employers in discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour, and restrictive covenant matters, while growing your practice inside a full-service platform.
Litigation Paralegal – AmLaw 100 Firm
- Employer: Lewis Brisbois
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
Support at least four attorneys on litigation matters, including discovery, pleadings, motions, depositions, and trial prep. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a hybrid schedule (4 days in office, 1 remote after 30 days) with a 1,600-hour billable requirement.
Lateral Partner / Practice Group – Am Law 200 Platform
- Employer: Platinum Legal Search Group, LLC (for an Am Law 200 firm)
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (South Florida focus, national platform)
- Type: Full-time (partner-level)
Am Law 200 firm seeking lateral partners and practice groups with a meaningful portable book. Wide range of priority practices (corporate/M&A, litigation, L&E, IP, healthcare, insurance, and more) plus national cross-selling, strong BD support, and a collaborative, entrepreneurial culture.
If one of these roles fits you—or a friend—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while Fort Lauderdale’s legal market is this active.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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