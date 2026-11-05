⚖️ Fort Lauderdale Legal Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Fort Lauderdale’s legal market is hot right now, with big-firm names and fast-growing practices all hiring. If you’re ready for a change, these roles span trial work, corporate deals, and partner-level moves.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a leading Florida law firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for a leading Florida law firm) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (remote schedule)

(remote schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $300K base + bonus

Senior corporate deal role with heavy capital markets and M&A work on transactions from $5M to $1B+. You’ll lead sophisticated offerings and corporate matters, work directly with decision-makers, and stay close to both the client and commercial strategy.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national PI firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for a national PI firm) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $250K base + case-related bonus

Join one of the nation’s fastest-growing personal injury firms with 20+ offices and 300+ employees. Expect major trial opportunities, high-profile cases, and close work with top plaintiff attorneys on auto, premises, and product liability matters.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national AV-rated firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for a national AV-rated firm) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (remote)

(remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $200K base + performance bonus

National AV-rated law firm hiring multiple coverage attorneys with an 1800-hour billable target and above-market pay. You’ll handle complex third-party coverage disputes from opinion through resolution, draft key filings, and help grow insurer relationships.

Employer: Referment (for an established Florida firm)

(for an established Florida firm) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Ideal for a labor & employment lawyer with at least 5 years’ experience and a portable book of $400K+. Represent employers in discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour, and restrictive covenant matters, while growing your practice inside a full-service platform.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Support at least four attorneys on litigation matters, including discovery, pleadings, motions, depositions, and trial prep. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a hybrid schedule (4 days in office, 1 remote after 30 days) with a 1,600-hour billable requirement.

Employer: Platinum Legal Search Group, LLC (for an Am Law 200 firm)

(for an Am Law 200 firm) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (South Florida focus, national platform)

(South Florida focus, national platform) Type: Full-time (partner-level)

Am Law 200 firm seeking lateral partners and practice groups with a meaningful portable book. Wide range of priority practices (corporate/M&A, litigation, L&E, IP, healthcare, insurance, and more) plus national cross-selling, strong BD support, and a collaborative, entrepreneurial culture.

If one of these roles fits you—or a friend—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while Fort Lauderdale’s legal market is this active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.