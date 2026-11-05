💻 Fort Lauderdale IT Hiring Now: Multiple Tech Roles Open

Fort Lauderdale’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on field work to senior platform leadership. Here are several solid IT openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Moss

Moss Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Support and improve Oracle Fusion Cloud across Financials, EPM, SCM, Procurement, and Project Management. This role bridges business and IT, handling configuration, troubleshooting, custom reports (OTBI/BI Publisher), and integrations via Oracle Integration Cloud.

Employer: FINITETEK INC

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role installing and maintaining AV systems in homes and businesses—TVs, speakers, cameras, Wi‑Fi, and low-voltage cabling. Great fit if you like working on construction sites, using tools, and growing your tech and networking skills.

Employer: Princess Cruises / Holland America Line

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in-office Mon–Thu, WFH Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Cruise & travel perks, health benefits, 401(k), employee stock purchase plan, training & tuition/pro cert reimbursement

Own the global NICE CXone CCaaS platform for ~2,000+ agents across multiple regions. This senior role covers platform strategy, architecture, vendor governance, and integrations, ideal for someone with 8+ years in contact-center tech and deep CCaaS experience.

Employer: Princess Cruises

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in-office Mon–Thu, WFH Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Cruise & travel perks, health benefits, 401(k), employee stock purchase plan, training & tuition/pro cert reimbursement

Lead release and deployment coordination across apps, infrastructure, cloud, and security teams. You’ll manage release calendars, risks, and CI/CD-driven deployments—great for someone with 5+ years in release/IT operations and experience in Agile/DevOps environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.