🧑‍💼 Fort Lauderdale HR Jobs: Multiple Mid–Senior Roles Open Now

Fort Lauderdale is busy hiring in HR right now, especially for people who like strategy, data, and coaching leaders. If you’re ready to level up your HR career, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead talent and leadership development across a large charter school network serving 82,000+ students. You’ll own performance management, talent reviews, succession planning, and enterprise-wide learning programs, with a strong focus on instructional design and inclusive leadership.

Good fit if you: Have 15+ years in HR/talent, a background in OD or I/O psychology, and love building strategy, programs, and tools from the ground up.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=1228BPG_9_26

Join KPMG’s HR team to design and analyze compensation programs for a major professional services firm. You’ll handle market benchmarking, survey analysis, budgeting and forecasting, and partner with HRBPs and leaders on pay levels and performance/comp cycles.

Good fit if you: Have 5+ years of broad-based compensation experience, advanced Excel/PowerPoint, and enjoy data-heavy work and advising leaders on pay strategy. Note: no visa sponsorship is available for this role.

Employer: Aligned Solutions – Placement Experts (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a trusted HR partner in a growing organization, handling employee relations, HR operations, compliance, and performance management. You’ll coach managers, run investigations, support benefits and leave, and help improve HR processes and employee experience.

Good fit if you: Have 5+ years progressive HR experience, strong ER background, solid employment law knowledge, and are comfortable working independently; Workday experience is a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths. And if you’re interested, don’t wait; HR roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.