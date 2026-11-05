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🏥 Fort Lauderdale Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Clinic to Home Care
Fort Lauderdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to flexible home care. Here are several solid roles worth a quick look this week.
Endocrinologist
- Employer: Holy Cross Health FL / Holy Cross Medical Group
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join an established group of five busy Endocrinologists treating diabetes, thyroid, obesity, adrenal, and metabolic disorders. Traditional 8–5 office hours, 1-in-6 week call, diabetic educators (RN + dietitian) on staff, and a comprehensive compensation and benefits package including malpractice with tail, CME, and paid time off. (No J‑1 or H‑1B visa sponsorship.)
Assistant Nurse Manager – Critical Care
- Employer: Broward Health Medical Center
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Nights, 7:00 pm – 7:30 am
- Bonus: Up to $20K hire-on/retention bonus (policy rules apply)
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a leadership role supporting the 24/7 operation of critical care units—round with physicians, manage staffing, and oversee clinical records. Requires ASN or BSN, 3–5 years RN experience, and RN license + BLS + ACLS; Broward Health also offers veterans’ preference in hiring.
Certified Russian Speaking HHA/CNA
- Employer: Griswold Care Pairing – Broward County
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (home care)
- Type: Hourly, flexible shifts (registry)
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Great if you want flexible hours and to use your Russian language skills. Provide companionship, light housekeeping, personal care, and safety supervision, with weekly pay and cases matched to your skills.
Certified Italian Speaking HHA/CNA – South Broward
- Employer: Griswold Care Pairing – Broward County
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (South Broward, home care)
- Type: Hourly, flexible shifts (registry)
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Similar setup, but for Italian-speaking caregivers serving South Broward clients. You’ll handle companionship, personal care, and light housekeeping with flexible schedules and weekly pay.
Licensed Esthetician – Mirar Aesthetics & Wellness
- Employer: Mirar Aesthetics & Wellness
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Contract (full-time or part-time)
- Compensation: Commission-based on services and product sales; possible extra hourly pay when assisting the physician
Join a functional medicine and medical aesthetics practice offering hormone optimization, peptides, aesthetics, and weight management. You’ll do facials, peels, microneedling, and product recommendations; must have an active Florida esthetician license and 2+ years’ experience. Email your resume to hola@mirarwellness.com to apply.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply or send your resume while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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