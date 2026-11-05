🏥 Fort Lauderdale Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Clinic to Home Care

Fort Lauderdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to flexible home care. Here are several solid roles worth a quick look this week.

Employer: Holy Cross Health FL / Holy Cross Medical Group

Holy Cross Health FL / Holy Cross Medical Group Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an established group of five busy Endocrinologists treating diabetes, thyroid, obesity, adrenal, and metabolic disorders. Traditional 8–5 office hours, 1-in-6 week call, diabetic educators (RN + dietitian) on staff, and a comprehensive compensation and benefits package including malpractice with tail, CME, and paid time off. (No J‑1 or H‑1B visa sponsorship.)

Employer: Broward Health Medical Center

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Shift: Nights, 7:00 pm – 7:30 am

Nights, Bonus: Up to $20K hire-on/retention bonus (policy rules apply)

(policy rules apply) Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role supporting the 24/7 operation of critical care units—round with physicians, manage staffing, and oversee clinical records. Requires ASN or BSN, 3–5 years RN experience, and RN license + BLS + ACLS; Broward Health also offers veterans’ preference in hiring.

Employer: Griswold Care Pairing – Broward County

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (home care)

Type: Hourly, flexible shifts (registry)

Hourly, flexible shifts (registry) Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Great if you want flexible hours and to use your Russian language skills. Provide companionship, light housekeeping, personal care, and safety supervision, with weekly pay and cases matched to your skills.

Employer: Griswold Care Pairing – Broward County

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (South Broward, home care)

Type: Hourly, flexible shifts (registry)

Hourly, flexible shifts (registry) Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Similar setup, but for Italian-speaking caregivers serving South Broward clients. You’ll handle companionship, personal care, and light housekeeping with flexible schedules and weekly pay.

Employer: Mirar Aesthetics & Wellness

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Contract (full-time or part-time)

(full-time or part-time) Compensation: Commission-based on services and product sales; possible extra hourly pay when assisting the physician

Join a functional medicine and medical aesthetics practice offering hormone optimization, peptides, aesthetics, and weight management. You’ll do facials, peels, microneedling, and product recommendations; must have an active Florida esthetician license and 2+ years’ experience. Email your resume to hola@mirarwellness.com to apply.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply or send your resume while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.