👔 Fort Lauderdale Exec & Management: Multiple Local Leadership Roles

Fort Lauderdale is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from food markets to medicine to HVAC. If you’ve been waiting to step into (or level up) an executive seat, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Teamshares

Teamshares Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (multi-location, South Florida)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive (plus equity; exact amount not listed)

Lead an established Italian specialty food market with retail, bakery, and prepared foods all under one roof. You’ll own strategy, operations, and P&L across multiple locations, guide the shift to employee ownership, and get an equity stake in both the company and Teamshares, plus ongoing leadership training and strong medical benefits.

Employer: Marquis MD

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time, in-center leadership

Salary: Not listed

Run the day-to-day of a high-end concierge medicine practice, owning member experience, operations, culture, and financial performance. This role blends healthcare and luxury hospitality, with a focus on personalized service, membership growth, and leading a multidisciplinary team; benefits include 21 paid days off, strong 401(k) match up to 6%, and 100% employer-paid parental leave for up to 5 weeks.

Employer: DuctMasters USA, Inc. – Clean Air Solutions

Location: Based in Weston, FL / Greater Fort Lauderdale area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 per year

Help run both the office and field side of a respected HVAC company that’s been improving indoor air quality for 30+ years. You’ll manage inventory, support techs on job sites, keep projects on time and on budget, and enjoy 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid holidays (including a floating birthday), and growing vacation time; bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates are especially welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are open to strong leaders who are ready to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.