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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale’s retail scene is busy right now—banks, boutiques, auto parts, and bakeries are all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there’s a good mix of leadership and front-line roles open.
Store Manager – Verizon Retail
Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time, in-store
Pay: $20/hr base, targeted ~$26.47/hr with commission + bonus (uncapped)
Lead a Verizon store, coach a sales team, and own daily operations and sales strategy. Comes with paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.
Client Service Associate – Private Banking
Employer: PNC
Location: Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time, in-office
Support high‑net‑worth clients with account requests, money movement, and service questions while building long-term relationships. Role includes strong benefits, 401(k) with match, pension, paid holidays, and generous PTO; bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.
Key Holder
Employer: El Car Wash
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time, hourly frontline lead
Open/close the site, keep operations running smoothly when managers are away, and handle customer issues on the spot. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and free car washes.
Assistant Retail Manager
Employer: European Wax Center – Legacy
Location: 462 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Type: Full-time, in-center leadership
Help run daily operations, coach associates, and drive sales of Wax Passes and retail products while keeping guest experience top-tier. Includes commission + performance bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO bank, disability coverage, pet insurance, and free waxing + 40% off products.
Retail Service Specialist
Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time
Support managers with sales, customer service, online/ship-to-store orders, and opening/closing duties; often steps in as shift lead. Offers competitive pay, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and growth opportunities; bilingual a plus.
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time
Second-in-command to the Store Manager—lead the team, set goals, handle hiring support, and manage store operations and opening/closing. Comes with PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and clear promotion paths.
Relationship Banker – Spanish Required (East Sunrise Blvd)
Employer: Bank of America
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time, in-office (40 hrs/week)
Work in the financial center lobby helping clients with transactions, digital banking, and personalized financial solutions—Spanish required. Includes full Bank of America benefits and a sales-focused, client-facing banking role.
Sales Associate – Smoke & Vape Shop
Employer: World Of Smoke & Vape Aventura
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Type: Listed as Part-time (description notes full-time hours)
Pay: $17–$20/hr
Sell smoke, vape, and CBD products, guide customers to the right items, and work overnight and weekend shifts. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule; must be 21+ and able to work holidays and overnights.
Sales Associate – Luxury Fragrance (Sawgrass Mills Mall)
Employer: Le Glorie Fragrances
Location: Sawgrass Mills Mall (Retail Cart), Fort Lauderdale area
Type: Part-time and Full-time available
Pay: About $14–$18/hr base + commission + performance bonuses (range listed as $12–$18/hr in posting)
High-energy sales role where you actively approach shoppers, offer samples, and drive daily fragrance sales; English and Spanish fluency required. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want commission upside.
Bakery Cashier
Employer: Fireman Derek's Bakeshop
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Part-time, in person
Pay: From $15/hr + cash tips
Ring up orders, serve pies, cakes, cookies, and ice cream, and help with light baking and shop cleanup. Comes with employee discount and flexible schedule—ideal if you like a sweet, fast-paced environment.
Cashier
Employer: Panfiyah
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: In person
Pay: From $13/hr
Run the register, handle payments, answer customer questions, and help with stocking and merchandising. Good entry-level fit if you have basic math, POS comfort, and want a flexible schedule + employee discount.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule, pay, and growth you really want.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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