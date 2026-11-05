🏗️ Fort Lauderdale engineering roles with multiple $80K+ options

Fort Lauderdale’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry level to senior leadership. If you’re in A/E or infrastructure, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Stealth Startup

Stealth Startup Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Around $100,000+ , based on experience

, based on experience Design electrical systems for residential, commercial, stadium, and high‑rise projects using Revit and CAD. Great fit if you have 5+ years in MEP, want to stay hands-on with design, and like close coordination with architects and other disciplines.

Employer: RK&K

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL or Remote (approved U.S. locations)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead Civil BIM and digital delivery across transportation, water, and public infrastructure projects using Bentley OpenRoads/OpenBridge, Civil 3D, Revit, iTwin and more. Ideal if you have 5–10+ years, strong 3D/BIM skills, and want to drive AI, automation, and digital twin adoption firmwide.

Employer: EXP

Location: Fort Lauderdale or Coral Gables, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Join the mechanical team working on aviation, data centers, and commercial buildings. Great early‑career role (0–3 years) if you’re comfortable with Revit/AutoCAD and want hands-on design in plumbing and fire protection with strong mentorship.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,300 – $148,800/year

Work on complex medical robotic systems, leading system integration, verification, and validation. Good match if you have 2+ years in systems testing (mechanical, electrical, software, or biomedical) and want exposure to regulated medical devices and tools like SolidWorks, MATLAB, LabVIEW.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead municipal engineering projects like roadways, utilities, stormwater, and capital improvements. Best for a PE with 8+ years in municipal/capital project design who wants to manage teams, budgets, and client relationships while shaping local infrastructure.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior, client-facing role managing assessment, remediation, and compliance projects across South Florida. Great if you’re a PE with 8+ years, know Miami‑Dade/Broward/FDEP processes, and want to lead complex contaminated-site and permitting work at an employee‑owned firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.