undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Lauderdale
💰 Fort Lauderdale Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Fort Lauderdale’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles for both senior and mid-level number crunchers. If you’ve got accounting or FP&A experience, there are several strong options to check out.
Senior Accountant – NetSuite
- Employer: Jobot
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead month-end close and reporting for a rapidly growing, multi-entity organization using NetSuite. Great fit if you want to own processes, work across multiple entities, and help build out scalable accounting systems.
Financial Sr Analyst
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Salary (national range): $65,000 – $95,000
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: High-impact FP&A role where you’ll build models, dashboards, and forecasts for a major professional services firm. Good match if you enjoy data visualization, Excel, and supporting leadership with clear financial insights.
Staff Accountant
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (exempt)
- Why it’s worth a look: Join one of the largest charter school networks and handle bank recs, journal entries, and GAAP reporting. Ideal if you want steady corporate accounting work with a mission-driven education organization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you can’t see on the posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.