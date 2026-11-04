🚚 Fort Lauderdale Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Lauderdale is busy with freight, food, and port activity, so logistics roles stay in demand. Here are a couple of solid options if you like keeping goods moving and organized.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$24.40 per hour

You’ll handle incoming deliveries, keep the backroom and coolers organized, and make sure products get to the sales floor fast. Good fit if you like physical work, staying busy, and want solid benefits plus a possible pay bump after 90 days.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Crowley

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a higher-level logistics role handling import/export documents, cargo movements, and customer updates. Great if you have 5+ years in transportation or logistics and want to lead complex shipments and help guide junior team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.