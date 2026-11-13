Fort Hood’s medical scene is busy and growing, especially around Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. If you’re a clinician who likes complex cases and serving military families, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Fort Hood, TX (Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center)

(Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center) Salary: $124,987.20–$139,547.20/year

Type: Full-time

Work with advanced MRI equipment in a 24/7 radiology department serving active-duty members and families. Includes full benefits, 17 days paid vacation, 11 federal holidays, and strong imaging-focused experience across all age groups.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Fort Hood / Killeen, TX (CRDAMC)

(CRDAMC) Salary: $340–$350/hour + $100K sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Non-invasive cardiology role with both inpatient and outpatient consults, plus advanced imaging interpretation (stress echos, cardiac CT/MRI, ECG, Holter). Expect up to 12–16 hour shifts across days, evenings, nights, and weekends in a 24/7 facility.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Fort Hood / Killeen, TX (CRDAMC)

(CRDAMC) Salary: $185–$190/hour + $50K sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Broad Family Medicine hospitalist role covering infants through adults, including primary and specialty-level care. Shifts can run 0530–2300, up to 16 hours, any day of the week, with teaching and leadership opportunities.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Fort Hood / Killeen, TX (CRDAMC)

(CRDAMC) Salary: $182.50–$192.50/hour + $50K sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Outpatient-focused Family Medicine role with a panel of patients from infants to seniors. You’ll provide comprehensive primary care, coordinate across services, and teach other providers, with flexible scheduling including weekends and holidays.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Fort Hood / Killeen, TX (CRDAMC)

(CRDAMC) Salary: $135–$145/hour + $50K sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Full-spectrum pediatrics from newborn care and resuscitation to complex acute and chronic conditions. Includes clinic, nursery, ER consults, inpatient admissions, and call, plus 27 days paid leave, 11 federal holidays, and CME support.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Fort Hood / Killeen, TX (CRDAMC)

(CRDAMC) Salary: $140–$150/hour + $50K sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Handle complex adult internal medicine cases across inpatient and outpatient settings, including procedures like thoracentesis, central lines, paracentesis, and more. Comes with 27 days paid leave, 11 federal holidays, and health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Fort Hood / Killeen, TX (CRDAMC)

(CRDAMC) Salary: $365–$380/hour + $100K sign-on bonus

Type: 1099 (contract)

High-end GI role with a heavy procedural mix: EGD, colonoscopy, ERCP, EUS, liver biopsy, and more, plus inpatient consults and clinic. You’ll share call with other GI staff and manage a wide range of gastrointestinal and hepatic conditions.

If one of these fits your training, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.