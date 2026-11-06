Fort Hood Fight Night VI set for Dec. 11

Fort Hood Fight Night VI will take place on Friday, Dec. 11 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM CT at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, with Soldiers from across Fort Hood boxing in front of a live crowd. Entry is free, all ages are welcome, and on-site vendors will sell food and drinks while a DJ and family activities run through the evening. The event will also stream live on YouTube so viewers can watch from home or host a watch party: https://youtube.com/iiiarmoredcorps

This content is adapted from materials provided by III Armored Corps