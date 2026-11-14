🚨 Council responds to shooting near Fort Hall Elementary

On November 11, Fort Hall Police responded around 7:59 a.m. to a shooting at a home on C Avenue near Fort Hall Elementary School in Fort Hall, Idaho. Two people were arrested, and a handgun was recovered. Evidence shows shots were fired toward the school, and bullet strikes were found on school property, but no injuries were reported. Students were in the gym finishing breakfast, and staff quickly put the school in lockdown as a precaution.

The Fort Hall Business Council (FHBC) held an emergency meeting with Tribal law enforcement after the incident. They say they have zero tolerance for actions that threaten public safety and are reviewing all legal and administrative options under Tribal law to address ongoing safety issues.

The Tribes plan to strengthen communication and coordination with Blackfoot School District 55, law enforcement, and other partners when incidents affect students, families, and nearby neighborhoods. More information will be shared as it becomes available.