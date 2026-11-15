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💻 Fort Meade IT Jobs: Multiple Cleared Roles $90K–$175K+
5 days ago
Fort Meade is buzzing with cleared tech work right now, especially for cyber, ISSO, and software pros. If you’ve got a clearance and solid IT skills, there’s a lot here to explore.
Cyberspace Operations Planner, Junior – Leidos
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $50,700 – $91,650
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly
Work on operational plans for USCYBERCOM and Cyber National Mission Force, drafting OPLANs/OPORDs and integrating cyber capabilities into joint operations. Good fit if you have formal cyber planning training and recent cyberspace operations experience.
CoCS3 – Cryptologic Computer Scientist 3 – D2S
- Employer: Dynamic Data Solutions (D2S LLC)
- Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and operate solutions for large-scale data and network/protocol analysis in a cryptologic mission setting. Ideal if you’re strong in Python, Apache Spark, big data, and core CS theory with 8+ years’ experience (or equivalent degree/experience mix).
Network Engineer with Security Clearance – Rolling Wave Technologies
- Employer: Rolling Wave Technologies LLC
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support and upgrade data/voice/video networks, handling Tier 2–3 issues, configs, and diagrams for LAN and campus networks. Good for seasoned network engineers who like hands-on work with routers, switches, PBX, and mentoring junior staff.
Security Engineer, Vulnerability Management (ACAS/Tenable.sc) – PGTEK
- Employer: PGTEK
- Location: Hybrid – includes Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $160,000
- Clearance: Active DoD Secret or higher
Own and optimize Tenable.sc / ACAS for a DoD environment, run credentialed scans, interpret STIGs/CKLs, and drive remediation across Windows and Linux. Great if you have 5+ years in vuln management plus Security+ / IAT II and want long-term federal work.
Junior Information System Security Officer – ManTech (via Archer)
- Employer: ManTech (recruiting via Archer)
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly
Entry-level ISSO track role supporting RMF, SSPs, risk reports, and daily security operations. Good for someone with 5+ years overall experience who wants to grow into full ISSO duties and learn tools like Splunk and cloud/container security.
Cyber Operational Planner – Zachary Piper Solutions
- Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $160,000 – $175,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI, CI Poly eligible
Lead defensive cyberspace operations planning for a DoD Cyberspace Command program, using JP 3‑12/3‑0/5‑0 and JPP for DCO-IDM and DODIN Ops. Strong match if you have JPME I and experience briefing SES/GO/FO leadership.
Full Stack Software Engineer – Booz Allen Hamilton
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite/hybrid per role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,400 – $158,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly
End-to-end development in a Linux environment using C++/Java plus scripting (Bash, Python, JS, etc.) on mission systems. Good if you like modern architectures, agile work, and want room to learn new tools.
Software Integration Engineer 2 – SageCor Solutions
- Employer: SageCor Solutions
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly
Administer and support platforms running COTS/GOTS software, focusing on reliability, security, and Kubernetes-based clusters. Great for folks with Linux CLI, Bash/Python, Docker/Podman, Kubernetes, Ansible, Helm, and Prometheus/Grafana experience.
Language Enabled OSINT Analyst (Farsi) – Booz Allen Hamilton
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,600 – $176,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI (poly preferred)
Use Farsi (DLPT/ILR 4+ or ACTFL Advanced Low) and OSINT skills to track regional technical and operational changes and brief senior policymakers. Best for experienced intel analysts (8+ years) who enjoy deep-dive research and multi-source fusion.
Sr ISSO – Senior Information System Security Officer – D2S
- Employer: Dynamic Data Solutions (D2S LLC)
- Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Act as lead ISSO on a large software development and IT program, handling policy enforcement, C&A documentation, IAVA management, and daily security operations. A fit if you have 10+ years ISSO experience and deep hands-on with security tools and evaluations.
Sr Windows System Administrator – D2S
- Employer: Dynamic Data Solutions (D2S LLC)
- Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role managing Windows/VMware environments, AD/DNS, GPOs, SCCM, Exchange, and IAVA/vulnerability work in a SAFe Agile program. Great if you have 7+ years Windows admin + security and like mixing ops, security, and project work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple similar roles around Fort Meade.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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