Fort Meade is buzzing with cleared tech work right now, especially for cyber, ISSO, and software pros. If you’ve got a clearance and solid IT skills, there’s a lot here to explore.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $50,700 – $91,650

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly

Work on operational plans for USCYBERCOM and Cyber National Mission Force, drafting OPLANs/OPORDs and integrating cyber capabilities into joint operations. Good fit if you have formal cyber planning training and recent cyberspace operations experience.

Employer: Dynamic Data Solutions (D2S LLC)

Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and operate solutions for large-scale data and network/protocol analysis in a cryptologic mission setting. Ideal if you’re strong in Python, Apache Spark, big data, and core CS theory with 8+ years’ experience (or equivalent degree/experience mix).

Employer: Rolling Wave Technologies LLC

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support and upgrade data/voice/video networks, handling Tier 2–3 issues, configs, and diagrams for LAN and campus networks. Good for seasoned network engineers who like hands-on work with routers, switches, PBX, and mentoring junior staff.

Employer: PGTEK

Location: Hybrid – includes Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000

Clearance: Active DoD Secret or higher

Own and optimize Tenable.sc / ACAS for a DoD environment, run credentialed scans, interpret STIGs/CKLs, and drive remediation across Windows and Linux. Great if you have 5+ years in vuln management plus Security+ / IAT II and want long-term federal work.

Employer: ManTech (recruiting via Archer )

(recruiting via ) Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly

Entry-level ISSO track role supporting RMF, SSPs, risk reports, and daily security operations. Good for someone with 5+ years overall experience who wants to grow into full ISSO duties and learn tools like Splunk and cloud/container security.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $160,000 – $175,000

Clearance: TS/SCI, CI Poly eligible

Lead defensive cyberspace operations planning for a DoD Cyberspace Command program, using JP 3‑12/3‑0/5‑0 and JPP for DCO-IDM and DODIN Ops. Strong match if you have JPME I and experience briefing SES/GO/FO leadership.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite/hybrid per role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,400 – $158,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly

End-to-end development in a Linux environment using C++/Java plus scripting (Bash, Python, JS, etc.) on mission systems. Good if you like modern architectures, agile work, and want room to learn new tools.

Employer: SageCor Solutions

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly

Administer and support platforms running COTS/GOTS software, focusing on reliability, security, and Kubernetes-based clusters. Great for folks with Linux CLI, Bash/Python, Docker/Podman, Kubernetes, Ansible, Helm, and Prometheus/Grafana experience.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,600 – $176,000

Clearance: TS/SCI (poly preferred)

Use Farsi (DLPT/ILR 4+ or ACTFL Advanced Low) and OSINT skills to track regional technical and operational changes and brief senior policymakers. Best for experienced intel analysts (8+ years) who enjoy deep-dive research and multi-source fusion.

Employer: Dynamic Data Solutions (D2S LLC)

Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as lead ISSO on a large software development and IT program, handling policy enforcement, C&A documentation, IAVA management, and daily security operations. A fit if you have 10+ years ISSO experience and deep hands-on with security tools and evaluations.

Employer: Dynamic Data Solutions (D2S LLC)

Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role managing Windows/VMware environments, AD/DNS, GPOs, SCCM, Exchange, and IAVA/vulnerability work in a SAFe Agile program. Great if you have 7+ years Windows admin + security and like mixing ops, security, and project work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple similar roles around Fort Meade.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.