Fort Meade is buzzing with cleared science and intel work right now, especially for folks with deep analysis or R&D backgrounds.

Below are several science & research roles in Fort Meade, MD that are hiring now.

Employer: PingWind

PingWind Location: Fort Meade, MD (multiple locations, on-site )

(multiple locations, ) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Top Secret (DoD 8140 cert required)

(DoD 8140 cert required) Education/Experience: Bachelor’s in a technical field + 10+ years R&D/innovation experience

Lead high-impact R&D for federal clients: spotting emerging tech, prototyping solutions, and helping move concepts into real-world use. Strong benefits package, including 11 federal holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, disability and life insurance, parental leave, wellness perks, and education assistance.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time , 5 days/week, 8 hours/day

, 5 days/week, 8 hours/day Clearance: TS/SCI

Education/Experience: High school + 14 yrs relevant experience, or 10 yrs with a Bachelor’s

High school + relevant experience, or with a Bachelor’s Salary: $130,000 – $141,000 (good-faith range)

All-source Identity Intelligence (I2) role working with biometrics (DNA, fingerprints, iris, facial recognition, behavior) to track threats and networks for global missions. Comes with a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, education reimbursement, parental leave, and more.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time (onsite/hybrid/remote per role listing)

(onsite/hybrid/remote per role listing) Clearance: TS/SCI , willing to take polygraph

, willing to take polygraph Language: Farsi at DLPT/ILR 4+ or ACTFL Advanced Low

Farsi at Experience: 8+ years intel analysis (12+ preferred)

intel analysis (12+ preferred) Salary: $77,600 – $176,000 (projected range)

Use your Farsi and OSINT skills to track fast-moving regional and technical changes, build assessments for senior policymakers, and work across IC partners. Strong growth path with training, tuition help, professional development, and a broad benefits package.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—cleared science and intel roles in Fort Meade move fast. Click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.