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💻 Fort Meade IT Openings with TS/SCI – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Fort Meade is packed with cleared tech roles right now, especially for folks with TS/SCI and poly. If you’re in software, systems, or cyber, there’s a lot here worth a serious look.
Java / Python Developer - TS/SCI FSPG
Employer: Piper Companies
Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time, long-term contract
Salary: $80,000 – $180,000 + comprehensive benefits
Work on mission-critical apps for a government/defense customer using Java, Python, REST APIs, Git, Agile. Requires active TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly and 3+ years’ dev experience.
Cyber RF Software Engineer Senior Staff
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Fort Meade, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,300 – $204,900 + benefits, potential up to $25K sign-on bonus
Lead one or more software teams building RF/DSP cyber capabilities using C++, Python 3, Linux, Kubernetes, CI/CD, DSP, RF protocols. Needs active clearance with polygraph and 4+ years’ DSP + programming experience.
Cyber Software Engineer Senior Staff
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Fort Meade, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $166,900 – $309,900 + benefits, potential up to $25K sign-on bonus
High-impact senior SWE role: lead teams, design complex algorithms, integrate systems, and drive performance improvements. Heavy C++/Python, databases, Linux and large-scale system work. Requires 20+ years SWE and active clearance with polygraph.
Cyber Software Engineer Senior Staff – E5
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Fort Meade, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $166,900 – $309,900 + benefits, potential up to $25K sign-on bonus
Very senior team-lead SWE role focused on complex systems, algorithms, and performance in cyber missions. Tech stack includes C++, Python, Kubernetes. Needs 20+ years SWE and TS/SCI with poly (updated within past 7 years).
Cyber Software Engineer Sr Staff – DSP
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Fort Meade, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $166,900 – $309,900 + benefits
Blend SIGINT analysis + advanced DSP software: design signal-processing modules in MATLAB/C/C++/Python, work with SDRs, RF signals, Docker, Kubernetes, GPU/CUDA. Requires 20+ years’ experience and required clearance + polygraphs.
Software Integration & Test Engineer
Employer: TAP Engineering
Location: Fort Meade, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $138,000 – $230,000 + strong benefits (401k up to 15%, tuition up to $36K/yr, etc.)
Hands-on software test + integration for advanced hardware devices across SWE1–SWE3 levels. Mix of C/C++/C#/Python/Java, networking, Linux/embedded, FPGAs. Requires TS/SCI with poly and 7–20+ years’ experience depending on level.
Enterprise – Senior DataOps Engineer (JSON, SQL, Python)
Employer: Erias Ventures
Location: Fort Meade, MD (hybrid ~2 days/week onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $250,000 + 11% 401k, strong perks
Lead a DataOps team keeping mission data flows fast and reliable. Heavy on distributed systems, observability, JSON, SQL, Python/Java scripting, ETL, cloud and customer-facing work. Needs active Secret with ability to get TS/SCI and DoD 8140/8570 IAT II.
Senior Software Engineer – Forward Deployed (Fort Meade)
Employer: Cubic Corporation (Cubic Defense)
Location: Fort Meade, MD (primarily onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $159,000 – $184,000 + benefits
Be the on-site engineering lead for a Full Motion Video (FMV) platform: DevOps, Kubernetes, GitLab CI/CD, Linux, Python/Node.js/JavaScript/Java/C++, and direct ops support. Requires active Secret with ability to obtain Top Secret.
Solaris & Linux System Administrator
Employer: Piper Companies
Location: Fort Meade, MD (fully onsite)
Type: Full-time contract
Salary: $155,000 – $195,000 + benefits
Own Solaris and Linux in a mission environment: backups, storage, patching, and vulnerability remediation. Requires 3+ years Solaris + 3+ years Linux, Security+, and TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly.
System Administrator
Employer: Piper Companies
Location: Fort Meade, MD (fully onsite)
Type: Full-time contract
Salary: $150,000 – $190,000 + benefits
Broad Linux + virtualization + storage admin role supporting secure enterprise infrastructure. Needs 5+ years sysadmin, strong Linux, virtualization experience, Security+, and TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly.
Field Support Specialist
Employer: Piper Companies
Location: Fort Meade, MD (fully onsite, field-based)
Type: Full-time contract
Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + benefits
Hands-on hardware and infrastructure support across sites: servers, storage, Linux/Solaris, break-fix, and strong customer interaction. Requires TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly.
Consultant (TS Cleared) – July 2026
Employer: Appian
Location: Fort Meade, MD (cleared facilities)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000 – $175,000 + bonus eligibility & benefits
Client-facing software consultant role using Appian’s AI-powered process automation platform. Mix of OOP, SQL, APIs, cloud, Agile and direct work with executives. Requires active Top Secret or higher (TS/SCI w/ poly preferred) and 1+ year dev/implementation experience.
Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) – Lead Associate
Employer: Peraton
Location: Annapolis Junction / Fort Meade, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $112,000 – $179,000 + enhanced benefits & bonus plan
Lead network exploitation and SIGINT analysis to map and exploit target networks. Great fit if you have cyber, network security, vulnerability analysis, or forensics experience. Requires TS/SCI with poly and 3–9+ years depending on education.
Linux System Administrator
Employer: Archer (supporting ManTech)
Location: Fort Meade, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Core Linux (Red Hat/Rocky 8) admin role: virtual environments, storage, security tools (Nessus, McAfee, patching), and scripting with Bash/PUTTY. Requires TS/SCI with Poly and 5+ years technical experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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