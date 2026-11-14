Fort Meade is packed with cleared tech roles right now, especially for folks with TS/SCI and poly. If you’re in software, systems, or cyber, there’s a lot here worth a serious look.

Employer: Piper Companies

Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time, long-term contract

Salary: $80,000 – $180,000 + comprehensive benefits

Work on mission-critical apps for a government/defense customer using Java, Python, REST APIs, Git, Agile. Requires active TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly and 3+ years’ dev experience.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,300 – $204,900 + benefits, potential up to $25K sign-on bonus

Lead one or more software teams building RF/DSP cyber capabilities using C++, Python 3, Linux, Kubernetes, CI/CD, DSP, RF protocols. Needs active clearance with polygraph and 4+ years’ DSP + programming experience.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900 + benefits, potential up to $25K sign-on bonus

High-impact senior SWE role: lead teams, design complex algorithms, integrate systems, and drive performance improvements. Heavy C++/Python, databases, Linux and large-scale system work. Requires 20+ years SWE and active clearance with polygraph.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900 + benefits, potential up to $25K sign-on bonus

Very senior team-lead SWE role focused on complex systems, algorithms, and performance in cyber missions. Tech stack includes C++, Python, Kubernetes. Needs 20+ years SWE and TS/SCI with poly (updated within past 7 years).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900 + benefits

Blend SIGINT analysis + advanced DSP software: design signal-processing modules in MATLAB/C/C++/Python, work with SDRs, RF signals, Docker, Kubernetes, GPU/CUDA. Requires 20+ years’ experience and required clearance + polygraphs.

Employer: TAP Engineering

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,000 – $230,000 + strong benefits (401k up to 15%, tuition up to $36K/yr, etc.)

Hands-on software test + integration for advanced hardware devices across SWE1–SWE3 levels. Mix of C/C++/C#/Python/Java, networking, Linux/embedded, FPGAs. Requires TS/SCI with poly and 7–20+ years’ experience depending on level.

Employer: Erias Ventures

Location: Fort Meade, MD (hybrid ~2 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $250,000 + 11% 401k, strong perks

Lead a DataOps team keeping mission data flows fast and reliable. Heavy on distributed systems, observability, JSON, SQL, Python/Java scripting, ETL, cloud and customer-facing work. Needs active Secret with ability to get TS/SCI and DoD 8140/8570 IAT II.

Employer: Cubic Corporation (Cubic Defense)

Location: Fort Meade, MD (primarily onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000 – $184,000 + benefits

Be the on-site engineering lead for a Full Motion Video (FMV) platform: DevOps, Kubernetes, GitLab CI/CD, Linux, Python/Node.js/JavaScript/Java/C++, and direct ops support. Requires active Secret with ability to obtain Top Secret.

Employer: Piper Companies

Location: Fort Meade, MD (fully onsite)

Type: Full-time contract

Salary: $155,000 – $195,000 + benefits

Own Solaris and Linux in a mission environment: backups, storage, patching, and vulnerability remediation. Requires 3+ years Solaris + 3+ years Linux, Security+, and TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly.

Employer: Piper Companies

Location: Fort Meade, MD (fully onsite)

Type: Full-time contract

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000 + benefits

Broad Linux + virtualization + storage admin role supporting secure enterprise infrastructure. Needs 5+ years sysadmin, strong Linux, virtualization experience, Security+, and TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly.

Employer: Piper Companies

Location: Fort Meade, MD (fully onsite, field-based)

Type: Full-time contract

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + benefits

Hands-on hardware and infrastructure support across sites: servers, storage, Linux/Solaris, break-fix, and strong customer interaction. Requires TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly.

Employer: Appian

Location: Fort Meade, MD (cleared facilities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $175,000 + bonus eligibility & benefits

Client-facing software consultant role using Appian’s AI-powered process automation platform. Mix of OOP, SQL, APIs, cloud, Agile and direct work with executives. Requires active Top Secret or higher (TS/SCI w/ poly preferred) and 1+ year dev/implementation experience.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Annapolis Junction / Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000 – $179,000 + enhanced benefits & bonus plan

Lead network exploitation and SIGINT analysis to map and exploit target networks. Great fit if you have cyber, network security, vulnerability analysis, or forensics experience. Requires TS/SCI with poly and 3–9+ years depending on education.

Employer: Archer (supporting ManTech)

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Core Linux (Red Hat/Rocky 8) admin role: virtual environments, storage, security tools (Nessus, McAfee, patching), and scripting with Bash/PUTTY. Requires TS/SCI with Poly and 5+ years technical experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.