Fort Meade is buzzing with cleared security work right now, from hands-on access control to higher-level policy and personnel security roles.

Here are several solid options if you already work in security—or want to move deeper into the cleared world.

Employer: Bespoke Technologies, Inc.

Bespoke Technologies, Inc. Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104K

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Mid-level role supporting security policy and programs across areas like physical, information, industrial, and personnel security. You’ll draft and update security policies, support antiterrorism efforts, provide security education, and work closely with senior leadership.

Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD

Type: Part-time (Federal GS-12)

Salary: Not listed (GS-12 pay scale)

Not listed (GS-12 pay scale) Clearance: Ability to obtain/maintain required clearance

Federal civilian role focused on background investigations and clearance actions for DISA employees and applicants. Good fit if you already have GS-11 level personnel security experience and want strong federal benefits and career stability.

Employer: A2 Federal

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: CI polygraph required (or willingness to undergo)

Leads access control operations for INSCOM SCIFs—overseeing entry/exit, verifying clearances, and protecting classified assets. Ideal if you have several years as an Access Control Officer and at least 2 years in a supervisor role.

Employer: A2 Federal

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Generally Mon–Fri, 0730–1630

Generally Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active DoD TS/SCI and CI polygraph (or willingness to undergo)

You’ll escort and monitor uncleared personnel inside INSCOM SCIFs, making sure classified material stays protected. Good match if you have at least 1 year of experience, can stay on your feet, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: A2 Federal

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time (24/7 mission environment)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: CI polygraph required (or willingness to undergo)

Unarmed access control role at secure INSCOM facilities—checking IDs, verifying clearances and SCI access, issuing badges, and monitoring security systems like Lenel. Great if you have 2+ years using systems like DISS or Scattered Castles and don’t mind shift work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles and like to keep strong resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.