Fort Meade is hot right now for cleared finance pros, especially in federal IT and defense. If you’ve got GS-level experience and like complex budgets, these are worth a look.

Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal GS-15)

Salary: $169,279 – $197,200 per year

Lead J8’s financial strategy for DISA’s Acquisition organization, overseeing multi-million-dollar IT and operational portfolios. You’ll advise senior leaders, run PPBE and budget formulation, direct budget execution across multiple funding types, and supervise a finance team. Top Secret/SCI, Financial Management Level 3, and strong GS-14-equivalent experience in federal financial management are required.

Note: The LinkedIn "Financial Resource Manager" posting is the same DISA role as this GS-15 position, just listed on another site.

Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Federal GS-14 (part-time listed on LinkedIn; see official posting for details)

Salary: Not listed

Focus on internal controls and financial integrity for DISA, leading reviews, analysis, and performance monitoring for appropriated and working capital funds. This role is ideal if you enjoy building and testing control processes, handling complex accounting system issues, and producing audit-ready reports in a fast-changing environment. U.S. citizenship, security clearance, and DoD Financial Management Level 3 certification (within 2 years) are required.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—federal roles often have related openings and promotion paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.