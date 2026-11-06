💻 Fort Meade IT & Cyber Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Roles

Fort Meade is buzzing with cleared tech work right now, especially around cyber, cloud, and data. If you’ve got DoD or IC experience, this is a great moment to level up your career.

Employer: Metron Inc.

Metron Inc. Location: Fort Meade area (onsite in Laurel, MD option)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$180,000 (Aurora, CO range listed)

This role supports National & Navy SIGINT missions in a fast-paced, 24x7 ops environment. Ideal if you have TS/SCI w/ FS poly, DevSecOps or software engineering experience, and strong Kubernetes/containers and RMF skills.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,600–$176,000

Plan and integrate cyber capabilities into joint operations, drafting OPLANs, OPORDs, TASKORDs, FRAGOs for high-impact missions. Best for senior folks with 10+ years intel/cyber, mission planning experience, and TS/SCI with poly.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900–$198,000

Hands-on Microsoft Sentinel / Azure Monitor role building high-throughput security data pipelines and analytics. Great fit if you live in KQL, Defender XDR, Entra ID, and can build custom connectors and automation.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$225,000

Lead ZIA/ZPA/ZDX deployments and integrate security tools to protect national networks. You’ll use your network engineering + Zero Trust background and Secret clearance to solve complex, real-world security problems.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,800–$257,000

Senior full-stack Java/JavaScript role building mission systems end-to-end in a Linux environment. Aimed at very experienced engineers (20+ years or equivalent) with TS/SCI + poly who want to lead architecture and delivery.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900–$198,000

Own PKI design, certificate lifecycle, and AD CS for Navy/DoD environments. Great if you’re deep into cert authorities, automation, Linux, and asymmetric crypto and hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,450–$132,775

Mid-level role keeping a Cisco + Palo Alto enterprise network secure and available for a DoD customer. Good match if you like hands-on routing/switching, VPNs, PAN-OS, and want to grow deeper into network security.

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior data science role supporting the Intelligence Community, building ML and graph algorithms on large datasets. You’ll use Python/R, cloud, and stats to turn complex data into clear, actionable insights for mission leaders (TS/SCI w/ poly required).

Employer: Databricks

Location: Fort Meade, MD (hybrid, ~20–25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-complexity data & AI implementations for government customers on the Databricks platform. Ideal if you’re strong in Spark, multi-cloud, MLOps, and enjoy being customer-facing with Secret/TS or eligibility.

Employer: T-Rex Solutions

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$200,000

Classic ISSO role for the IC: RMF, SSPs, C&A packages, and day-to-day security operations. Best for folks with 10+ years ISSO experience, IAM Level I+, and TS/SCI w/ FS poly.

Employer: Databricks

Location: Fort Meade, MD (25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on senior role owning end-to-end data, AI, and app architectures for public-sector clients. Great if you’re fluent in Python/Scala/TypeScript, Spark, CI/CD, and MLOps and like working directly with exec-level stakeholders.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$225,000

Lead Zero Trust, next-gen firewalls, and app delivery security across DoD enterprise networks. Perfect for someone with Palo Alto/F5/NGFW experience and a Secret clearance who wants to drive architecture and cross-team efforts.

Employer: Akina, Inc.

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $228,000–$279,000

High-end Kubernetes platform engineering role supporting secure, multi-tenant clusters for CASA CEE. You’ll live in Linux, Docker/Podman, Flux, Helm, Ansible, Git, and need TS/SCI w/ poly plus strong automation chops.

Employer: Axiom Technical Solutions

Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$140,000

Customer-facing Onsite Support Engineer role focused on complex network troubleshooting and NETSCOUT tools. Great for someone with Security+ or CISSP, CCNA/CCNP, Linux CLI, and DoD/Federal network experience.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.