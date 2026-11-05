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🚚 Fort Meade Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Federal & DoD Roles
Fort Meade is busy right now, especially with defense and federal work. If you’ve got logistics or procurement skills, there are some solid openings to check out.
Procurement Specialist
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite / hybrid / remote mix per role needs)
- Salary: $55,200 – $126,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Support DoD procurement and advanced supply chain logistics while working on national security projects. This role is ideal if you know federal procurement rules, can juggle multiple projects, and already hold a Secret clearance.
SUPPLY TECHNICIAN
- Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time (DCIPS, excepted service)
Handle planning, ordering, and tracking of supplies for CWG-SIX, and serve as a Government Purchase Card point of contact. You’ll need strong logistics database skills and must be able to obtain and maintain Top Secret/SCI with polygraph.
Logistics Management Specialist
- Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time (GS-11 level)
Focus on property and asset management across the enterprise, linking financial, procurement, and inventory data in systems like ELMS. Great fit if you have GS-09+ logistics experience and want to design SOPs and improve accountability.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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