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📣 Fort Meade Sales & Marketing Roles with $110K+ Pay – Multiple Openings
Fort Meade is buzzing with cleared business development roles tied to NSA and USCYBERCOM. If you know the intel and cyber market, these are high-impact, high-visibility jobs.
Capture Manager, Lead – Defense & Intel
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite / hybrid per role needs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,800 – $257,000/year
Lead complex capture efforts from strategy through proposal and contract start-up for DoD/Intel clients. You’ll own full capture lifecycle, mentor teams, and need Capture Manager experience, a Secret clearance, and a bachelor’s degree.
Business Development Executive – Maryland Intelligence (NSA & USCYBERCOM)
- Employer: Invictus International Consulting, LLC (a Red River Company)
- Location: Fort Meade, MD region (must already live locally; regular on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with CI or Full Scope Poly
Own growth across NSA, USCYBERCOM, and Fort Meade mission partners in a role that reports to the President and Chief Growth Officer. Ideal if you’re a proven hunter with a $100M+ win record, deep Fort Meade network, and 12+ years of federal BD focused on this market.
Senior Business Development Leader – Cyber (USCYBERCOM & NSA)
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (potential remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Target $180,001 – $220,000/year
- Clearance: Top Secret (TS/SCI eligibility)
Senior role driving cyber-focused growth with USCYBERCOM, NSA, DISA, and Joint Staff. Great fit if you bring 15+ years in defense BD, strong cyber chops (Zero Trust, SOC/SIEM/SOAR, cloud security), and existing relationships in the cyber and intel community.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills and clearances they call out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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