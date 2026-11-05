🚔 Fort Meade Public Safety Roles with Multiple TS/SCI Openings

Fort Meade is buzzing with cleared intel work right now, especially for folks with TS/SCI + poly and strong planning or PSYOP backgrounds.

Below are several high-impact roles where you’ll be close to the mission and well-compensated for your expertise.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400 – $198,200

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Support irregular warfare and information operations by fusing intel, targeting, and operational planning. You’ll build assessments, targeting products, and decision briefs that shape non-kinetic effects and cyber/information campaigns across combatant commands.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400 – $198,200

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Plan and synchronize PSYOP in support of strategic and operational goals. Ideal if you’re a US Army PSYOP Qualification Course grad with several years of planning experience and comfortable briefing GO/FO/SES leaders on influence campaigns and risk.

Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Contract (contingent on award)

Salary: $140,000 – $195,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with current polygraph

Lead high-level intelligence planning for the DIA Cyber Intelligence Center (CICADAS), tying collection, analysis, and targeting into joint plans and crisis response. This is a senior role (12–17+ years’ experience) with long-term potential and strong federal benefits through B&A.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polished resumes and quick applications tend to move fastest in the cleared world.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.