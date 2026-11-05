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💻 Fort Meade IT Jobs: Multiple TS/SCI Roles Paying $115K–$265K+
Fort Meade’s tech scene is packed with cleared IT and cyber roles right now, many tied directly to national security missions. If you’ve got a clearance and solid hands-on skills, this is a great moment to move up in pay and responsibility.
Full Stack Software Engineer (Backend Focus)
- Employer: Visionist, Inc.
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (on a PRIME contract)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph
- Salary: $165,000 – $209,000
- Build Python-heavy backend tools, data transforms, and mission apps that analysts use in real time. Strong Python, data frameworks (Pandas/Polars), SQL, Git/GitLab, and some React/TypeScript are key.
Cybersecurity Ops Analyst Sr
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly (within last 5 years)
- Salary: $120,001 – $160,000
- Senior cyber threat intel role doing threat analysis, incident response, and reporting to senior leaders using frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain.
Splunk Software Engineer
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
- Salary: $113,200 – $237,800
- Blend software engineering and DevOps to build apps and integrations on Splunk, using Python, JavaScript, APIs, Git, and CI/CD to support national security missions.
Cyberspace Operations Planner, Junior
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (USCYBERCOM support)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Clearance: TS with SCI eligibility and Polygraph
- Salary: $57,850 – $104,575
- Entry–mid cyber planner role supporting USCYBERCOM plans, orders, targeting, and joint planning teams for offensive and defensive cyberspace operations.
Network Engineer 3
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
- Salary: $120,800 – $265,800
- Senior network engineer for mission networks: design, implement, secure, and troubleshoot routers, switches, firewalls, and Linux-based infrastructure.
Configuration Manager
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite/hybrid per role)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Secret (TS/SCI a plus)
- Salary: $61,900 – $141,000
- Lead enterprise configuration management across environments, owning CM plans, baselines, releases, and documentation for complex tech systems.
IT Specialist (Policy and Planning)
- Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
- Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD
- Type: Part-time, Cyber Excepted Service (GG-14)
- Clearance: TS/SCI
- Senior cloud/security SME role shaping secure cloud architectures and policies across classification levels and guiding stakeholders on cloud use.
Telecommunications Specialist (Cyber)
- Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
- Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD
- Type: Part-time, Mission Essential, CES (GG-12)
- Clearance: TS/SCI
- Oversee telecom services and contractors, track escalations, and improve processes for cyber-related telecom support and acquisitions.
Program Analyst (Cyber / IDM)
- Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Part-time, CES (GG-13)
- Clearance: High-level clearance with CI polygraph required
- Hybrid cyber operational planner and CTI analyst role focused on identity management, threat analysis, and advising leadership on cyber risk.
Information System Security Officer (ISSO)
- Employer: Cinteot Inc.
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (DISA IE support)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Top Secret
- Senior ISSO (Level 3) leading RMF/ATO work, STIGs, ACAS/HBSS analysis, eMASS packages, and mentoring junior ISSOs for DISA systems.
Senior Systems Engineer (SSO / Identity)
- Employer: Belay Technologies
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
- Salary: $168,000 – $240,000
- Act as a system integrator helping customers adopt Single Sign-On solutions (PKI/TLS, SAML/OAuth/OIDC) across Linux/Windows and cloud.
Principal Cyber Intelligence Engineer
- Employer: MITRE
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite, 4+ days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Must obtain Top Secret within 1 year (U.S. citizen)
- Salary: $172,800 – $259,200
- Lead CTI work using MITRE ATT&CK, guide government sponsors on building intel programs, and drive R&D on advanced cyber threat analysis.
Senior Database Engineer
- Employer: Platinum Technologies
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret
- Support DES for DISA/DoD: run and modernize Oracle/SQL Server/Azure SQL, handle performance, migrations, STIGs, and automation in secure environments.
Senior Network Engineer – Routing & Switching
- Employer: Platinum Technologies
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret
- Senior hands-on routing/switching engineer for large enterprise networks (BGP, OSPF, VLANs, QoS, HA), serving as top-tier escalation.
Senior Software Engineer (ICAM Web Services)
- Employer: Belay Technologies
- Location: Fort Meade, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
- Salary: $168,000 – $240,000
- Build and maintain mission-critical ICAM web services, integrating with LDAP and microservices, with a focus on secure, highly available systems.
Mid-Level ISSO (eMASS Specialist)
- Employer: Amentum
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (SCIF, on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility
- Salary: $120,000 – $160,000
- Mid-level ISSO focused on RMF, eMASS records, STIGs, ACAS, POA&Ms, and inspections for classified systems.
DevOps Engineer – $20K Sign-On (Senior, 31012)
- Employer: Mission Technologies (HII) – Enlighten
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active TS; must obtain TS/SCI
- Salary: $150,000 – $190,000 + $20K sign-on
- Senior DevOps role building AWS/EKS infrastructure, Kubernetes, Terraform/Ansible, CI/CD, and big data pipelines for mission systems.
DevOps Engineer – $20K Sign-On (Mid-Senior, 31011)
- Employer: Mission Technologies (HII) – Enlighten
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active TS; must obtain TS/SCI
- Salary: $115,199 – $160,000 + $20K sign-on
- Similar DevOps role with slightly lower experience band, focused on AWS, Kubernetes, automation, and CI/CD for data-heavy systems.
Enterprise DevOps Engineer – AWS, Kubernetes, Ansible
- Employer: Erias Ventures
- Location: Fort Meade, MD (4–5 days/week on-site, some telework)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret; must obtain TS/SCI
- Salary: $150,000 – $250,000 (expected range)
- Senior DevOps/tech lead role owning AWS/EKS, Kubernetes, Terraform/Ansible, and mentoring engineers on big data-focused mission systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple cleared IT roles around Fort Meade.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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