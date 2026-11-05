💻 Fort Meade IT Jobs: Multiple TS/SCI Roles Paying $115K–$265K+

Fort Meade’s tech scene is packed with cleared IT and cyber roles right now, many tied directly to national security missions. If you’ve got a clearance and solid hands-on skills, this is a great moment to move up in pay and responsibility.

Employer: Visionist, Inc.

Visionist, Inc. Location: Fort Meade, MD (on a PRIME contract)

(on a PRIME contract) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph

Salary: $165,000 – $209,000

Build Python-heavy backend tools, data transforms, and mission apps that analysts use in real time. Strong Python, data frameworks (Pandas/Polars), SQL, Git/GitLab, and some React/TypeScript are key.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly (within last 5 years)

Salary: $120,001 – $160,000

Senior cyber threat intel role doing threat analysis, incident response, and reporting to senior leaders using frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Salary: $113,200 – $237,800

Blend software engineering and DevOps to build apps and integrations on Splunk, using Python, JavaScript, APIs, Git, and CI/CD to support national security missions.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Fort Meade, MD (USCYBERCOM support)

(USCYBERCOM support) Type: Full-time, on-site

Clearance: TS with SCI eligibility and Polygraph

Salary: $57,850 – $104,575

Entry–mid cyber planner role supporting USCYBERCOM plans, orders, targeting, and joint planning teams for offensive and defensive cyberspace operations.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Salary: $120,800 – $265,800

Senior network engineer for mission networks: design, implement, secure, and troubleshoot routers, switches, firewalls, and Linux-based infrastructure.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite/hybrid per role)

(onsite/hybrid per role) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Secret (TS/SCI a plus)

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000

Lead enterprise configuration management across environments, owning CM plans, baselines, releases, and documentation for complex tech systems.

Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD

Type: Part-time, Cyber Excepted Service (GG-14)

Clearance: TS/SCI

Senior cloud/security SME role shaping secure cloud architectures and policies across classification levels and guiding stakeholders on cloud use.

Employer: Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD

Type: Part-time, Mission Essential, CES (GG-12)

Clearance: TS/SCI

Oversee telecom services and contractors, track escalations, and improve processes for cyber-related telecom support and acquisitions.

Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Part-time, CES (GG-13)

Clearance: High-level clearance with CI polygraph required

Hybrid cyber operational planner and CTI analyst role focused on identity management, threat analysis, and advising leadership on cyber risk.

Employer: Cinteot Inc.

Cinteot Inc. Location: Fort Meade, MD (DISA IE support)

(DISA IE support) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Top Secret

Senior ISSO (Level 3) leading RMF/ATO work, STIGs, ACAS/HBSS analysis, eMASS packages, and mentoring junior ISSOs for DISA systems.

Employer: Belay Technologies

Belay Technologies Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Salary: $168,000 – $240,000

Act as a system integrator helping customers adopt Single Sign-On solutions (PKI/TLS, SAML/OAuth/OIDC) across Linux/Windows and cloud.

Employer: MITRE

MITRE Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite, 4+ days/week)

(onsite, 4+ days/week) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Must obtain Top Secret within 1 year (U.S. citizen)

Salary: $172,800 – $259,200

Lead CTI work using MITRE ATT&CK, guide government sponsors on building intel programs, and drive R&D on advanced cyber threat analysis.

Employer: Platinum Technologies

Platinum Technologies Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret

Support DES for DISA/DoD: run and modernize Oracle/SQL Server/Azure SQL, handle performance, migrations, STIGs, and automation in secure environments.

Employer: Platinum Technologies

Platinum Technologies Location: Fort Meade, MD (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret

Senior hands-on routing/switching engineer for large enterprise networks (BGP, OSPF, VLANs, QoS, HA), serving as top-tier escalation.

Employer: Belay Technologies

Belay Technologies Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Salary: $168,000 – $240,000

Build and maintain mission-critical ICAM web services, integrating with LDAP and microservices, with a focus on secure, highly available systems.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Fort Meade, MD (SCIF, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000

Mid-level ISSO focused on RMF, eMASS records, STIGs, ACAS, POA&Ms, and inspections for classified systems.

Employer: Mission Technologies (HII) – Enlighten

Mission Technologies (HII) – Enlighten Location: Fort Meade, MD (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active TS; must obtain TS/SCI

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000 + $20K sign-on

Senior DevOps role building AWS/EKS infrastructure, Kubernetes, Terraform/Ansible, CI/CD, and big data pipelines for mission systems.

Employer: Mission Technologies (HII) – Enlighten

Mission Technologies (HII) – Enlighten Location: Fort Meade, MD (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active TS; must obtain TS/SCI

Salary: $115,199 – $160,000 + $20K sign-on

Similar DevOps role with slightly lower experience band, focused on AWS, Kubernetes, automation, and CI/CD for data-heavy systems.

Employer: Erias Ventures

Erias Ventures Location: Fort Meade, MD (4–5 days/week on-site, some telework)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret; must obtain TS/SCI

Salary: $150,000 – $250,000 (expected range)

Senior DevOps/tech lead role owning AWS/EKS, Kubernetes, Terraform/Ansible, and mentoring engineers on big data-focused mission systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple cleared IT roles around Fort Meade.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.