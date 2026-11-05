👔 Fort Meade MD Management Roles with Multiple TS/SCI Openings

Fort Meade is buzzing with high‑level cleared roles right now, especially for leaders who know government, cyber, and facilities operations.

Below are several executive and management jobs you can scan fast and apply to today.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900 – $198,000/year (projected range)

(projected range) Clearance: Top Secret (with investigation/eligibility for classified access)

Lead large, complex IT projects that support key defense missions from concept through completion. You’ll manage cost, schedule, and documentation for DoD programs, advise senior leadership, and work closely with engineers and contracting officers.

Employer: Chimes

Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000/year + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–4:00pm , no weekends

Monday–Friday, , no weekends Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph

Run day‑to‑day operations for a cleared facilities services team and serve as the main point of contact for the customer. This role offers strong benefits, steady daytime hours, and the chance to lead a mission that creates jobs for people with disabilities.

Employer: Scientific Research Corporation

Location: Fort George G. Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,800 – $244,650/year (estimated starting range)

(estimated starting range) Clearance: Top Secret/SCI

Oversee multiple government projects, tracking cost, schedule, risks, and performance in an Agile environment. You’ll work with tools like JIRA and MS Project, support senior stakeholders, and help drive complex DoD technology programs to success.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Fort Meade, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900 – $198,000/year (projected range)

(projected range) Clearance: TS/SCI (willingness to take a polygraph)

Use your Joint planning and cyber operations experience to shape campaign, contingency, and operations plans that support national defense. You’ll work across commands, integrate cyberspace operations into joint plans, and advise leaders on complex mission problems.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.